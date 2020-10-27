e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 53-year-old crushed under truck near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana

53-year-old crushed under truck near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana

The man, who was on a bike, fell down on the road after being hit by the truck; but instead of stopping, the driver accelerated the vehicle and in the process, crushed him under the rear wheels of the truck

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The victim worked as an electrician at a cycle factory in Dhandhari Khurd.
The victim worked as an electrician at a cycle factory in Dhandhari Khurd.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 53-year-old man was crushed to death under a truck near Giaspura Chowk on Monday evening. The driver fled the spot after the accident but was arrested on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Davinder Singh of Sahnewal. He worked as an electrician at a cycle factory in Dhandhari Khurd. His son, Aman Singh, said that on Monday, Davinder had asked him to meet him near Giaspura Chowk.

“I reached there first and waited for my father. After a while, I saw him coming from the Sherpur side on his motorcycle. When he reached the Giaspur Chowk, a truck hit his bike due to which he fell down on the road,” said Aman. He added that instead of stopping, the truck driver tried to flee with the vehicle and in the process, crushed him under the rear wheel.

Following this, the accused, who was later identified as Jaswinder Singh, left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Based on the victim’s son’s complaint, a case was registered against the truck driver under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In