53-year-old crushed under truck near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 18:14 IST

A 53-year-old man was crushed to death under a truck near Giaspura Chowk on Monday evening. The driver fled the spot after the accident but was arrested on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Davinder Singh of Sahnewal. He worked as an electrician at a cycle factory in Dhandhari Khurd. His son, Aman Singh, said that on Monday, Davinder had asked him to meet him near Giaspura Chowk.

“I reached there first and waited for my father. After a while, I saw him coming from the Sherpur side on his motorcycle. When he reached the Giaspur Chowk, a truck hit his bike due to which he fell down on the road,” said Aman. He added that instead of stopping, the truck driver tried to flee with the vehicle and in the process, crushed him under the rear wheel.

Following this, the accused, who was later identified as Jaswinder Singh, left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Based on the victim’s son’s complaint, a case was registered against the truck driver under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.