6 years on, mishap victim gets ₹16 lakh relief; tribunal says FIR not enough to falsify his claim

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:35 IST

Six years after his leg was amputated owing to injuries sustained in a road accident, the Mohali Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) directed Punjab Roadways to pay ₹16.2 lakh as compensation to truck driver, saying that registration of FIR was not sufficient to falsify the case of claimant.

Disposing of the claim filed by Sukhwinder Singh, 33, a resident of Ambala’s Kot Kachwa village, the tribunal, presided over by Rajnish Garg, said the claim would be paid by Charan Dass, a Punjab Roadways bus driver, and Punjab Roadways that owned the bus involved in the accident. Punjab Roadways has been ordered to pay compensation as its bus was not insured. The compensation would also carry an interest of 9%, the tribunal ordered.

“Without doubt, FIR was registered against claimant (Sukhwinder) and he also faced a trial regarding the accident in question, but that is not sufficient to falsify the case of claimant as this tribunal is to decide the claim petition on the basis of evidence before it irrespective of registration of FIR and decision thereof,” the MACT observed.

Sukhwinder, a truck driver, was on September 17, 2013 plying on Kharar-Kurali road when a Punjab Roadways bus coming from the opposite side had rammed into his vehicle.

Severely injured Sukhwinder was taken to the PGIMER in Chandigarh by passersby. His leg had to be amputated in order to save his life.

The police had registered an FIR against Sukhwinder, but he was later acquitted.

