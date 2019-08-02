70 engineers roped in to check air pollution

cities

Aug 02, 2019

Ghaziabad: In order to crackdown on air pollution caused by industrial units in Ghaziabad, the district magistrate has decided to strengthen the checking teams and roped in 70 engineers from different government departments to act as ‘environment enforcement officers’ for checking of emissions and other aspects of the industrial units. As of now, the pollution control board’s regional office is functioning with only four officers who find it tough to track polluters.

District magistrate Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey, during the meeting of the district environment committee, has identified 70 engineers from different departments such as the Ghaziabad Development Authority, the civic body, and public works department and has asked pollution control board officials to act as master trainers.

“The four officials of the UPPCB find it difficult to inspect hundreds of industrial units and keep track of polluters. In such a case, we have asked the UPPCB officers to act as master trainers and train 70 engineers for the task,” Pandey, said.

“Once the training is over in a fortnight, the district will have a ready team of 70 who will be asked to conduct surprise inspections and recommend action against polluters,” he added.

The officials said that the move with strengthen the workforce availability and will also act as a deterrent for erring units.

