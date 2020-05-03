Lockdown 3.0: 72 Pune students return home from Kota

pune

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:38 IST

Seventy-two students and two parents stranded in Kota, Rajasthan due to the lockdown returned home via a special bus service organised by the state transport on May 1.

The passengers left from Kota on April 30 at 3 pm reached the Swargate bus station at 9 pm on May 1, according to officials.

Upon their arrival, the passengers along with the bus drivers and conductors were checked by three teams of doctors. As no one was suspected for Covid-19 (coronavirus) symptoms they were advised to home quarantine, stamped and advised to contact the health department if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms in the next fourteen days, said officials.

Yamini Joshi, divisional controller of the Maharashtra State Transport service, said, “We had sent 70 buses from Dhule bus depot, with four buses for Pune district. Each bus was sanitised before it began the journey and on every bus, there were 18 to 20 passengers only.”

“We had two drivers for each bus as it was a long-distance journey. The buses were sanitised once every passenger had been checked and sent home. The last student left Swargate for his home at 1 am,” said Joshi who also coordinated the safe passage of the students.