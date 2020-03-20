After his father, 27-year-old Covid-19 patient also discharged, four new suspect cases in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:18 IST

A 27-year-old Covid-19 patient recovered on Friday and was discharged after a week in isolation at a Ghaziabad hospital.Two days earlier, his 57-year-old father, from whom he is suspected to have contracted the disease, was also discharged.

The discharge also meant that Ghaziabad currently has no positive cases of Covid-19, although there are four new suspected cases with travel history to countries affected by the outbreak.

“The 27-year-old was admitted to isolation ward of MMG hospital and was discharged on Friday evening after his two recent tests found him negative for Covid-19. He was told he could go home. The family, however, has been advised to continue in quarantine for another 14 days as a precautionary measure,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The news came as a relief to the Ghaziabad-based family.

“It is a lovely feeling to be back home with my family. We three have been asked to stay indoors for another 14 days as a precautionary measure. We have also been asked to avoid any outside food. The staff and the doctors of the hospital had been very cooperative otherwise it would have become difficult to stay there alone,” the 27-year-old told HT over phone. “I used to often speak to the staff through the glass window of their cabin inside the isolation ward.”

His 57-year-old father, who had returned from the Iranian capital Tehran last month, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 5 and was discharged from a hospital in Delhi on March 17. His son tested positive on March 12, while his wife was negative but quarantined herself at home.

“My father and I have own businesses and it will be resumed only in April. Our office staff was also tested negative and we have asked them to take all precautions,” he added.

The highrise society where they lived was sanitised twice by the health department after each positive case. Besides, a ‘cluster management’ exercise taken up regularly to contain any spread of virus.

The district health department said that they have three new suspected cases on Friday.

“We have four new suspected cases and all are now lodged in isolation ward of Sanjay Nagar hospital. Their samples have been sent for testing. The earlier five persons who were admitted have been discharged and allowed to go home after their tests remained negative for Covid-19,” Dr Gupta added.

“The four new suspected cases are men in age group of 25-40 years. Three of these have travel history from New York, Hungary and France while a fourth one came in contact with his sister who travelled from Syndey,” said Dr Naresh Vij, chief medical superintendent of Sanjay Nagar hospital.

Meanwhile in wake of cover-19 outbreak, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday rolled out new directions. He has asked for suspension of non-essential OPDs and tests in government hospitals; police patrolling in state’s border areas and not to allow gathering of more than five to seven persons besides directing schools and institutions not to call teaching and non-teaching staff to schools till April 2.

He has also appealed to public to avoid huge gatherings in wake of upcoming festivals and processions. The respective district magistrates have also been asked to speak to the various religious leaders and pursue them in order appeal to public to avoid large gathering.