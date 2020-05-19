e-paper
Amid lockdown, Cong MLA's son has a low-key gurdwara wedding

Amid lockdown, Cong MLA’s son has a low-key gurdwara wedding

Ward number 44 councillor Harkarandeep Vaid, who is the son of Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, got married at Sarabha Nagar gurdwara on Sunday. With focus on social distancing, special seating arrangement was done at durbar hall of the gurdwara and hand sanitisers and masks were kept at the entrance

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 07:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ward number 44 councillor Harkarandeep Vaid and Bhavdeep Kaur at their low-key wedding.(HT PHOTO)
         

Ward number 44 councillor Harkarandeep Vaid, who is the son of Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, tied the knot in a quiet gurdwara wedding, spreading the message of low-key marriages and the importance of social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Harkarandeep tied the knot with Bhavdeep Kaur at Sarabha Nagar gurdwara on Sunday and only 25-30 family members were invited to the event. With a focus of social distancing, special seating arrangement was done at durbar hall of the gurdwara and hand sanitisers and masks were kept at the entrance.

Citing big fat weddings as the main reason behind farmers getting into a debt trap, Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid said the residents, especially the farmers, should avoid organising big fat weddings and instead opt for the simpler ones as advocated by Sikh gurus. “Bhavdeep’s father Jatinderpal Singh is a retired PCS officer. He also insisted that we should go for a simple wedding ceremony rather than organising an extravagant event,” the Congress legislator said.

‘DO AWAY WITH WASTAGE OF FOOD’

The MLA also said, “It was our wish to organise the wedding in a traditional way even if there was no lockdown as my own wedding took place in a very simple manner. Also, we had decided that nothing would be accepted as dowry as we need to abolish this menace from the society.”

The groom, Harkarandeep, said, “A lot of food is wasted in big fat weddings, but by organising my wedding ceremony in a traditional way, we tried to avoid the wastage of food and money that can be used for other purposes in the future.”

