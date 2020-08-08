e-paper
Amid rise in Covid cases, house parties in Ludhiana irk health department

Amid rise in Covid cases, house parties in Ludhiana irk health department

A night curfew from 9pm to 5am was imposed to discourage such gatherings, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga while urging residents to show restraint for the next two months.

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:47 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Even a weekly death rate of 60 has failed to deter a section of city residents from holding social gatherings and house parties in Ludhiana, which has gotten the health department so much so that the issue was discussed at a meeting held recently.

The matter was discussed during a video conference with the officials of the administration on Friday.

A night curfew from 9pm to 5am was imposed to discourage such gatherings, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga while urging residents to show restraint for the next two months.

Bagga stressed that it was really important to flatten the curve. “I fail to understand at a time when we are witnessing high mortality and infection rate, a section of people are not bothered and are instead holding house parties. It has been observed that during such gatherings, the risk of spread is more since people remove masks while eating and drinking and do not maintain social distance,” he said.

House parties common during lockdown

A resident, Deepali (name changed), said that social gatherings were common even during the lockdown and they had increased after the restrictions were eased. “I have been receiving calls and messages from friends about house parties, but I flatly refused. Recently, one among the group tested positive after which the weekend gathering was stopped,” said Deepali.

Most of these parties were being organised at farm houses located on the southern bypass, also known as South City road, she added.

Dr Bishav Mohan, who is a member of the Covid task force formed by the state, said that a handful of residents were posing danger to the lives of people, especially to elderly and those with underlying illnesses. “We are witnessing a phenomenal rise in fatalities and infection. In such circumstances, it is advised to remain at home and go out only when it is required. Youngsters, who are meeting people due to work, are advised to maintain distance from elderly and children at home.”

