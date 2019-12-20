Army chief designate, Lt Gen Naravane to be felicitated at school’s alumini meet in Pune

cities

PUNE: Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is set to take over as the next army chief will be felicitated at his school Jnana Prabodhini in Pune on December 22 at an annual alumni meet which will also mark the 50th anniversary of the school this year.

Naravane, 59, who is currently Vice Chief of Army Staff will be promoted as the head of the Indian Army on December 31 when the current Chief of Army staff Gen Bipin Rawat retires.

The felicitation programme will take place at the New English school grounds, on Tilak road which is at a walking distance from Jnana Prabodhini school at Sadashiv Peth.

Although the timing for the program has been fixed at 5-7 pm, it may change as per Naravane’s schedule.

Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, director of Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Hospital, established by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Bharat Ratna, in the memory of her father, will also be felicitated at this event.