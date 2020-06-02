Bangladesh national held trying to cross border wanted to meet ‘lover’: Amritsar Police

cities

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:00 IST

A Bangladesh national, who was arrested by the BSF troops while trying to cross the Indo-Pak border illegally on Sunday, told police that he was trying to go to Pakistan to meet his ‘lover’.

Nain Mian alias Abdullah, 25, of Shariatpur in Bangladesh, was arrested near the Attari checkpost without a passport. He was then handed over to the Gharinda police in Amritsar rural district.

Abdullah had entered India through Kolkata and then come to Attari, said Gharinda SHO Amandeep Singh.

During questioning, the accused failed to produce his passport and visa. “He said that he is in love with one Sufia of Karachi. He had been in contact with her through social media. She told him that her family has fixed her marriage with someone. After this, he entered India and planned to go to Pakistan via Attari,” police said.

Nothing suspicious was found from the accused’s possessions and further investigation is on to ascertain if there was any other motive behind his visit.

Talking to media in police custody, Abdullah said he crossed Bangladesh border 10 days ago. “I paid Rs 10,000 to cross the Bangladesh border. I reached Kolkata, and then travelled to Amritsar via Agra. After reaching Amritsar, I enquired from people regarding crossing the border to reach Pakistan. I learnt that the Indian government is allowing those stuck here to reach Pakistan via Attari. So, I reached Attari but was arrested. I’m in love with a girl from Karachi and she would have married me if I had reached there. For past seven months, we are in touch. If I don’t reach there, her parents will get her married to someone else.”

He said that he was aware of the risk of being caught and has appealed to the Indian government to allow him to visit Pakistan once.

Police have registered a case under Section 14 of the Foreign Act against the accused. On Monday, the local court had granted four-day police remand of the accused.