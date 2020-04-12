Baroda MLA Sri Krishan Hooda dies at 74

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:20 IST

Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda died at 74 on Sunday after a prolonged illness. The legislator from Baroda constituency in Sonepat district of Haryana was hospitalised in Delhi for the past few weeks.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, INLD Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala and former MLA Ran Singh Maan condoled the death.

In 2019 Haryana assembly polls, Sri Krishan had defeated famous wrestler and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt of the BJP by a margin of 4,840 votes from Baroda constituency. He won thrice each from Kiloi (now Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi) and Baroda constituencies.

Hooda started his political carrier as a panchayat member and twice became the sarpanch of Kidwali in Rohtak district.