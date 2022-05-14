Bengaluru acid attack accused tried to escape, was shot in the leg by police
- Nagesh Babu, a garment factory worker who was arrested on Friday for the gruesome acid attack on a 23-year-old Bengaluru woman, was shot in the leg by police after he allegedly tried to escape near Kengeri.
The jarring Bengaluru acid attack case has a new development in which the accused, identified as Nagesh Babu, has been shot in the leg by Bengaluru police when he allegedly attacked a police constable and tried to escape near Kengeri around 1.30 a.m.
In a manhunt by seven police teams that went over two weeks, Nagesh was finally captured and arrested on Friday in Tamil Nadu at an ashram in Thiruvannamalai where he was disguised as a seer attending a religious programme. He is said to be in stable condition after he was admitted to a hospital for his leg injury.
Nagesh is accused to have thrown one litre full of acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru 16 days ago after she refused his marriage proposal. The incident sparked outrage and caused police to release 27-year-old Nagesh's photographs to the public in a bid to nab him at the earliest.
The victim, who worked at a private finance firm, was attacked by Nagesh at her workplace and suffered nearly 30% burn injuries and is still recovering at a hospital. According to the victim's statement, he had been stalking her for many years and wanted to marry her.
According to the police, a day before the incident, Nagesh had warned the victim of dire consequences if she didn't accept his proposal. After the final rejection, he came prepared to teach her a lesson. Even as the victim left home for work with her father, Nagesh managed to show up near the staircase of her office, where he asked her to marry him again. When she again refused, he threw the acid on her and fled.
Punjab to convert VIP rooms in jails into management blocks for prison staff: CM
“With a view to finish VIP culture, all VIP rooms in jails will be converted into management blocks for prison staff. Concerned officers will be held accountable for any negligence, and strict action will be taken,” Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said in a video message on his Twitter handle. The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said more than 700 mobile phones have been seized from imprisoned gangsters.
CM Bommai: will decide on attending World Economic Forum's annual meet
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will soon take a call on his visit to Swiss ski resort town of Davos, to take part in World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting. He said he will have to decide on the days and schedule considering the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls, also the possibility of local body polls being announced.
‘Won’t spare those responsible’: Kejriwal orders magisterial probe in Mudka fire
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident in which at least 27 people lost their lives after a blaze engulfed a three-storey building on Friday. Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the city's labour minister, and industries minister Satyendar Jain. West Delhi district magistrate Kriti Garg will be carrying out the magisterial inquiry into the case as ordered by the chief minister.
Jakhar drops Congress from Twitter handle before going live on FB
Barely two hours before going live on Facebook with his 'dil ki baat', former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday removed all references to the party from his social media handles. Also read: Jakhar, Thomas removed from Congress posts over 'anti-party activities' Jakhar, who has been upset with the Congress leadership ever since the party took action against him for alleged anti-party activities, first removed the Congress from his Twitter bio.
50% of murders in Bengaluru in 2022 were due to domestic issues: Study
Even as the total number of murders reported in Karnataka capital Bengaluru might be on the decline this year, data acquired from the police department shows that nearly 50% of the murders are due to domestic issues. The total murder count for the city stands at 49 as of Friday, i.e., May 13, of which 23 are related to domestic issues.
