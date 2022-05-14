Bengaluru acid attack accused tried to escape, was shot in the leg by police

The jarring Bengaluru acid attack case has a new development in which the accused, identified as Nagesh Babu, has been shot in the leg by Bengaluru police when he allegedly attacked a police constable and tried to escape near Kengeri around 1.30 a.m.

In a manhunt by seven police teams that went over two weeks, Nagesh was finally captured and arrested on Friday in Tamil Nadu at an ashram in Thiruvannamalai where he was disguised as a seer attending a religious programme. He is said to be in stable condition after he was admitted to a hospital for his leg injury.

Nagesh is accused to have thrown one litre full of acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru 16 days ago after she refused his marriage proposal. The incident sparked outrage and caused police to release 27-year-old Nagesh's photographs to the public in a bid to nab him at the earliest.

Nagesh's photographs were released in various getups to help public in identifying him.

The victim, who worked at a private finance firm, was attacked by Nagesh at her workplace and suffered nearly 30% burn injuries and is still recovering at a hospital. According to the victim's statement, he had been stalking her for many years and wanted to marry her.

According to the police, a day before the incident, Nagesh had warned the victim of dire consequences if she didn't accept his proposal. After the final rejection, he came prepared to teach her a lesson. Even as the victim left home for work with her father, Nagesh managed to show up near the staircase of her office, where he asked her to marry him again. When she again refused, he threw the acid on her and fled.