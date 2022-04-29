24-year-old Bengaluru woman attacked with acid after rejecting marriage offer
A 24-year-old woman sustained serious burns when a man allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday after she rejected his marriage proposal.
According to police, the incident happened in a finance company where she worked. The woman was climbing the stairs when 27-year-old Nagesh, a garment factory worker, threw acid on her.
She sustained burns in the face, neck, hands and head.
She was rushed to a hospital and her condition is said to be stable, they said. The police said the accused had been following her for many years.
On Wednesday, the accused had warned her of dire consequences if she did not accept him, said the police, adding a manhunt has been launched to find him.
-
CM Bommai: Will try to take possession of military-controlled land near Belagavi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that effort would be made to take possession of the land near Belagavi which is presently under military control. Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "The land along the national highway in Belagavi is under Military control. The issue has been discussed with the Defence Minister. He has responded positively to the state's intention to take it back."
-
Row intensifies as minister says Gita will be taught in moral science classes
Karnataka primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh has sparked a controversy by saying that Bible, Quran should not be taught in schools as they are strictly religious texts, but the Bhagavad Gita is a book which speaks about “values needed to lead life”. Earlier this month, Nagesh had announced that the Bhagavad Gita would be introduced in school curricula. The education department is now seeking a probe into the matter.
-
Frame rules to regulate indoor air quality in 4 months, NGT tells Centre
The National Green Tribunal, by an order issued on Wednesday, set a deadline of four months for the Union government to frame indoor air quality norms and provide protocols for their regulation. A six-member panel, headed by tribunal's chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, underlined the absence of suitable norms pertaining to indoor air quality despite several studies highlighting presence of toxic gases and particulate matter inside buildings and their harmful effects.
-
Delhiwale: The crowns they wear
They say the world is the size of each man's head. For daily-wage labourers in Old Delhi's Bazar Sirki Walan, it might be truer of their headgear. Almost ever man wears a peculiar sort of cap, and every cap is similar in design. And, as some of the men revealed, each person makes his headgear himself. The plastic used for caps happens to be the material used for sacks one finds in granaries, Ganesh, a labourer waiting for work by the market's main street adds.
-
3 more held for role in violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 16, including a “most-wanted” suspect from West Bengal, police said. The two others were arrested in Jahangirpuri. So far, 28 people have been arrested in the case, while three minors have been detained. A senior officer from the special cell identified Farid as one Mohammad Farid alias Neetu.
