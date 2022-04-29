24-year-old Bengaluru woman attacked with acid after rejecting marriage offer

A 24-year-old woman sustained serious burns when a man allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to police, the incident happened in a finance company where she worked. The woman was climbing the stairs when 27-year-old Nagesh, a garment factory worker, threw acid on her.

She sustained burns in the face, neck, hands and head.

She was rushed to a hospital and her condition is said to be stable, they said. The police said the accused had been following her for many years.

On Wednesday, the accused had warned her of dire consequences if she did not accept him, said the police, adding a manhunt has been launched to find him.

