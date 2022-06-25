Bengaluru daily new Covid cases dip to 776, hospitalisations go up
Bengaluru recorded 776 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday - lower than yesterday's 820 - and 665 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 4,929. There were no Covid-related deaths, either in the city or the state, data from the health department showed.
10,851 people were vaccinated in Bengaluru on Friday, less than half the 23,758 vaccines administered the day before. Of these 10,851, 965 were first doses, 5,496 second doses and 4,390 were the precaution or booster doses.
Bengaluru's positivity rate stayed above the four per cent mark - at 4.34 per cent. Of the 16,771 samples tested in the city, 12,962 were from RT-PCR tests and 3,809 from Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).
Hospitalisations rose by 10 to reach 69 from Thursday's 59. However, 58 of them were in the general ward with no change in the number of ICU patients.
Active clusters continued to go down - to 20 from Thursday's 22, which had declined from 27 on Wednesday. Of the 20, 18 had less than five cases each. The number of wards with less than 10 cases went further down to 114.
The recovery rate of the city is 98.78 per cent.
Karnataka reported 816 fresh cases on Friday, taking the total tally to 39,64,449. Active cases were at 5,180, with 703 people being discharged or declared free from the virus across the state, taking the total recoveries in Karnataka to 39,19,155. The state conducted 22,527 tests in total, and registered a positivity rate of 3.62 per cent, lower than Bengaluru's rate. The health department said around 4,434 people were screened for the virus at airports across the state.
