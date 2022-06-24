Bengaluru COVID cases surge past 800-mark with positivity rate over 4%
Bengaluru saw most of Karnataka's fresh cases on Thursday with around 820 cases. The city also recorded one Covid-related death. Karnataka recorded 858 cases in total, taking its cumulative tally to 39.6 lakh and total deaths to 40,072. Around 682 people recovered from the virus and were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 39.2 lakh so far.
The Karnataka capital showed a significant uptick in daily numbers after reporting just 626 on Wednesday. The positivity rate was 4.17%. Recoveries in the city were also lower at 666, compared to 780 the day before. Vaccinations increased; 23,758 people were jabbed Thursday compared to 11,868 Wednesday.
16,736 people from the city were tested for Covid-19, of which 13,050 were RT-PCR tests and 3,686 Rapid Antigen Tests. Active cases in the city were at 4,818.
Hospitalizations rose to 59 from Wednesday's 51. However, in some respite for the city, active clusters went down from 27 to 22, with 25 having less than five cases. There were 119 wards with less than ten cases each.
The recovery rate was at 98.79%.
Data released by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said about 99.20% of reported cases between May and June were of the Omicron variant. He said the BA.2 sub variant spread from 80.60% to 89.40% from May, while spread of BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5 is in nascent phases.
Karnataka's positivity rate dropped sharply to 2.36% from Wednesday's 7.19%.
This is likely due to fewer tests conducted on Wednesday. With 9,400 tests and 676 positive cases, the positivity rate shot up over 7% but with increased testing on Thursday the rate came back down to below 3%.
Active cases in the state stood at 5,067.
Other districts also recorded some new cases, with Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru logging seven each, and Hassan and Kolar logging three each.
There were 12 districts in Karnataka with no fresh infections or deaths on Thursday. A total of 36,289 tests were conducted in the state, including 29,462 RT-PCR tests, while 44,848 people were administered vaccines on Thursday.
