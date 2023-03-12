Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi took a swipe at the opposition Congress party during the inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. He said that while the Congress is trying to ‘dig a grave for Modi’, he built the expressway. ‘Cong digging my grave, I am busy with developments’: PM Modi in Karnataka(HT_PRINT)

Speaking at the event, Narendra Modi said, “The Congress party is trying to steal the credits of this prestigious expressway. Its dream is to dig a grave for me while I am busy with constructing the expressway. I am sure that it will be taught a lesson in upcoming assembly elections.”

Also Read - PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Details

Recently, opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that the credit for the expressway should go to the Congress government. He said that the expressway was upgraded from a state highway to a national highway by him and HC Mahadevappa, who was the minister for public works in his cabinet. “Oscar Fernandes, who was the Union minister for road transport in the then Congress-led Union government, not only upgraded the state highway to a national highway but also approved a proposal to widen the highway into a 10-lane road,” he said.

The expressway was built in two phases; The 58-kilometer stretch between Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and 61-kilometer stretch between Nidaghatta-Mysuru. This fully access controlled highway is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes. It roughly used to take three hours to travel between both cities.