PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway at a public meeting in the Mandya district. He dedicated this 119-kilometers fully-access controlled road to the nation and called it a gift to the people of Karnataka. The expressway is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “From last few months, the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway has become a point of discussion everywhere. Anything about this road has become viral on social media. The double engine government is proud of working for the development of Karnataka. This expressway will help the people to easily commute between Bengaluru and Mysuru.” The Prime Minister has also laid the foundation stone of the Mysuru – Kushal Nagar highway at the event.

The expressway was built in two phases; The 58-kilometer stretch between Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and 61-kilometer stretch between Nidaghatta-Mysuru. It is constructed under the Government of India’s flagship programme called Bharatmala Pariyojana(BMP) with the cost of Rs. 8,480 crores. The expressway is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes. It roughly used to take three hours to travel between both cities. This project includes11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges and it is fully access controlled. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.