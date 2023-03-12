Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate multiple projects, including the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway, during his visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday. This will be the prime minister’s sixth visit to the state this year where he will lay the foundation stones of projects worth ₹1,600 crore. PM Modi to dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way, IIT Dharwad today: 10 points

Top 10 points on PM Modi's visit to Karnataka

1. Around 12 noon, Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects in Mandya.

2. Around 3:15pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubballi-Dharwad. In what is being seen as the high point of the visit, Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation.

3. The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118-km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around ₹8,480 crore, and will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes, a statement by the PMO said.

4. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway. Spread over 92 km, the project will be developed at a cost of around ₹4,130 crore. The project will play a key role in boosting the connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.

6. Modi is expected to hold a roadshow in Mandya and address a large gathering at Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk after inaugurating the projects, during the visit to the Vokkaliga-dominated district, which is of political significance for the ruling BJP, ahead of assembly poll.

7. Modi will later travel to Hubballi-Dharwad, where he will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by him in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs. 850 crore, the institute currently offers 4-year BTech. programmes, inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS programme, MTech and PhD programmes.

8. He will also dedicate to the nation the "longest railway platform in the world" at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507-metre-long platform has been built at a cost of about ₹20 crore.

9. Modi is also scheduled to address a large gathering at the event, where he will also dedicate the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over ₹530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers.

10. Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. He will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre, which will be developed at a cost of about ₹250 crore and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region, and for the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs. 1,040 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about ₹150 crore, the release said.