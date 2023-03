The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is all set to be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. Here are pictures of the stunning project, which is expected to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.

Ahead of its inauguration, PM Modi, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Karnataka CM Bommai have been sharing images of the project on social media.