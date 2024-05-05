 Congress govt in Karnataka to give financial assistance to victims of Prajwal Revanna's alleged rape | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Congress govt in Karnataka to give financial assistance to victims of Prajwal Revanna's alleged rape

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 05, 2024 03:37 PM IST

Prajwal Revanna is wanted in a case pertaining to rape and molestation after hundreds of explicit videos allegedly came out in open.

The Congress government in Karnataka will provide financial assistance to those allegedly sexually assaulted by JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, the national party said on Sunday.

Congress general secretary and the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala made this announcement at a press conference here in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had demanded that appropriate action be taken against the accused.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced financial assistance to the rape victims who are in hundreds, since it is a unique case which has never happened in the last 75 years," Surjewala said.

Prajwal, the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

He is wanted in a case pertaining to rape and molestation after hundreds of explicit videos allegedly came out in open.

Flanked by Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Surjewala charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with protecting their alliance partner JD(S) candidate, who is a 'mass rapist'.

"Why did BJP form an alliance with the JD(S) despite having information about Prajwal?" he asked.

He also sought to know why the External Affairs Ministry did not stop Prajwal from fleeing abroad.

"Why did the PM not cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport and why no blue corner notice through Interpol was issued to bring him back?" Surjewala questioned.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said a blue corner notice will be issued to bring Prajwal back.

Bengaluru
