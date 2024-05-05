Blue-corner notice issued, Prajwal Revanna will be located soon: Karnataka home minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that a blue-corner notice has already been issued to locate Prajwal Revanna, the accused, in a sexual harassment and abduction case. He also asserted that the state government has given full freedom to the special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case. “Blue-corner notice issued to locate Prajwal Revanna”: Karnataka home minister

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, G Parameshwara said, “The SIT is doing things as per procedure, and a fair investigation will be conducted. We gave full freedom to SIT for a fair investigation and they are already on the job.”

When asked about the reports about the blue-corner notice to Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country, Parameshwara said, “It is true that a blue-corner notice has been issued to find him. The concerned officers will locate him; we are trying to bring him back to the country. SIT is putting all efforts to bring him to India by following all the procedures.”

On Saturday evening, HD Revanna was arrested by the officers of Special Investigation Team in a kidnapping case linked to sexual abuse allegations against his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. He was arrested soon after a court in Bengaluru rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

A medical test was conducted on HD Revanna on Saturday evening at Bowring Medical Institute, and he is likely to be produced in front of the magistrate today.

After the serial sexual harassment charges against HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, a fresh case was filed on Thursday night against HD Revanna along with his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru. The case was filed for allegedly abducting a woman, who is also reportedly a victim of alleged sexual abuse by his son and MP Prajwal Revanna.

A second look out notice has already been issued by the SIT to Prajwal Revanna who failed to appear for questioning.