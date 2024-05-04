What is a blue-corner notice CBI is likely to issue against Prajwal Revanna?

In the sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may issue a blue corner notice, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday attributing the information to the SIT team. The Special Investigation Team has sent a request to the CBI seeking a blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna. Once it is issued, the SIT hopes to get information about Prajwal's whereabouts, news agency PTI reported. The Karnataka government SIT has requested the CBI to issue a blue-corner notice against Prajwal Revanna.

Where is Prajwal Revanna? What does a blue corner notice mean?

CBI is the nodal body for Interpol matters in India. There are seven types of notices used by Interpol: Red, yellow, blue, black, green, orange and purple.

A blue corner notice is used to share information globally about wanted individuals or crimes.

Red notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. A yellow notice is a global police alert for a missing person.

The Karnataka government so far issued two lookout notices against Prajwal Revanna accused of a major sex scandal which in the past week snowballed into a major political controversy. Several videos surfaced in which women have been assaulted, raped and filmed by Prajwal. A former househelp of the family filed an FIR against Prajwal and his father HD Revanna for sexually assaulting her. While the Karnataka government charged Prajwal with rape, his father has been accused of kidnapping after a 20-year-old man complained to the police that his mother -- who was there in one of the many videos -- was kidnapped by HD Revanna's aide.

Prajwal left India before the government ordered an SIT probe and went to Germany after his constituency went to the polls on April 26. It was reported that from Germany, he went to Dubai. The ministry of external affairs said no political clearance was sought for Prajwal's Germany visit and he went there using his diplomatic passport requiring no visa. Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of Prajwal's diplomatic visa.