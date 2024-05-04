 HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT: What is likely to happen next? | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT: What is likely to happen next?

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 04, 2024 09:23 PM IST

HD Revanna, the accused in sexual harassment and kidnap charges was taken into custody by the SIT.

The JDS MLA, accused in the sexual harassment and kidnap cases, HD Revanna, was taken into custody by the officials of the special investigation team (SIT) on Saturday evening in Bengaluru. Minutes after the court rejected the anticipatory bail of HD Revanna, SIT officials reached former prime minister HD Devegowda’s residence and took the latter’s son into their custody.

HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT: What is likely to happen next?(AFP File photo)
HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT: What is likely to happen next?(AFP File photo)

Also Read - JD(S) leader HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

What is likely to happen next?

HD Revanna was already brought to the SIT office of Karnataka’s capital, and medical tests are currently being conducted. He is likely to be produced in front of the magistrate, and SIT will seek permission for his further custody to investigate sexual harassment and kidnap charges. If custody is given, SIT is expected to start the investigation immediately but if the custody is denied, HD Revanna will be sent to Parappana Agrahara jail under judicial custody.

After the serial sexual harassment charges against HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, a fresh case was filed on Thursday night against HD Revanna along with his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru. The case was t for allegedly abducting a woman, who is also reportedly a victim of alleged sexual abuse by his son and MP Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country sought seven days' time to appear for SIT questioning and his request was denied. A second look out notice was issued to him on Friday and CBI is also likely to issue a blue corner notice against him. Prajwal Revanna had reportedly fled to Germany on the next day of Lok Sabha polling in his constituency. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah even wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to cancel the diplomatic visa of Prajwal Revanna.

 

 

 

News / Cities / Bengaluru / HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT: What is likely to happen next?
