JD(S) leader HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

JD(S) leader HD Revanna, whose son is accused of sexual assault and rape, was taken into custody by SIT officials on Saturday in connection with a kidnapping case. The kidnapping case was registered by the victim's family at the KR Nagar police station, in Bengaluru. Karantaka leader HD Revanna at the Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore.(AFP File photo)

HD Revanna's son Prajwal Revanna is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse. He was picked up by the officials of the Special Investigation Team after a court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The complaint of kidnapping was filed by the son of the victim woman, who has now been tracked down by the Karnataka police. It is likely that she will soon speak to the SIT officials.