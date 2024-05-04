 JD(S) leader HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JD(S) leader HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 04, 2024 07:29 PM IST

JD(S) leader HD Revanna was taken into custody by SIT officials on Saturday in connection with the kidnapping of a woman.

JD(S) leader HD Revanna, whose son is accused of sexual assault and rape, was taken into custody by SIT officials on Saturday in connection with a kidnapping case. The kidnapping case was registered by the victim's family at the KR Nagar police station, in Bengaluru.

Karantaka leader HD Revanna at the Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore.(AFP File photo)
Karantaka leader HD Revanna at the Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore.(AFP File photo)

HD Revanna's son Prajwal Revanna is facing multiple charges of sexual abuse. He was picked up by the officials of the Special Investigation Team after a court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The complaint of kidnapping was filed by the son of the victim woman, who has now been tracked down by the Karnataka police. It is likely that she will soon speak to the SIT officials.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / JD(S) leader HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On