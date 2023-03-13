Congress MP takes jibe at PM Modi for launching ‘incomplete' expressway

Congress MP DK Suresh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not inviting him to the inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on Sunday. He said the newly-launched national highway ‘runs the longest’ through his parliamentary constituency, Bengaluru Rural, yet the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) failed to ‘honour the protocols'. He added that PM Modi inaugurates ‘incomplete projects’ as a part of his ‘election stunt’. Mandya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public rally for the inauguration of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project and laying the foundation stone of Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway, in Mandya district, Sunday, March 12, 2023.(PTI)

“The National Highway runs the longest through my Parliamentary Constituency, ie., Bengaluru Rural, whose people have elected me as their MP. Yet, it seems that petty politics has gotten in your way of honouring the protocols laid by our Constitution,” the Congress MP said in a series of tweets.

He further mentioned that 30% of the highway's construction work is still pending and added that PM Modi inaugurated ‘an incomplete project as an election stunt’.

The Congress MP said the highway was proposed by then Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and that it was for the Land Reforms Act which allowed smooth acquisition of agricultural land and made the project feasible.

“While I wish you luck sir, your spree of inaugurations of incomplete projects in Karnataka is only a mirror to your desperation to attain victory even at the cost of fooling the people of Karnataka through mere optics," he added.

