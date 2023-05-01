‘Doesn’t mean you go to public crying...': Cong MLA jabs PM Modi

Karnataka’s Congress MLA and the son of party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, slammed PM Modi and said that he is playing a victim card in the state. Priyank also alleged that the PM cannot withstand criticism against him. Congress MLA Priyank Kharge(ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, He said, “He must have forgotten that he is the prime minister of this country and not everybody will agree with his views. That doesn’t mean you go cry in public. It is unfortunate that he plays a victim card every time.”

PM Modi who visited Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday said that he was abused 91 times in total by the Congress party. He also responded to the ‘poisonous snake’ comments by the Mallikarjun Kharge and said, “My government has been working hard to make a strong nation and eradicate corruption from its roots and the Congress is not liking it. In return, they are calling me a ‘poisonous snake.’ Let me tell you today, a snake stays on the neck of lord Eeshwar. The people of this country are as equal as the lord Eeshwar to me, and I am their snake who stays with them.”

Earlier, Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that he doesn’t mean to insult PM Modi personally. “My comments are not meant for PM Modi. I called the BJP ideology poisonous, not attacking PM Modi personally. All I meant was if anyone touches BJP ideology, they will be dead because of the poison," he clarified.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is running a #CryPMPayCM campaign on social media, in response to PM Modi comments in his Karnataka visit.