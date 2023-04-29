Karnataka polls: ‘Congress abused me 91 times…’, says PM Modi at Bidar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in poll-bound Karnataka further by setting out for a two-day visit in the state, during which he will hold six public meetings and two roadshows. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Vijaypura and Belagavi's Kudachi, and then arrive in state capital Bengaluru for a roadshow later today.(@narendramodi/Twitter)

He arrived in Bidar district's Humnabad on Saturday morning to address his first public meeting of the day, where he said the upcoming May 10 election is not just about winning but about taking the state to number one position in the country.

While speaking at Humnabad, he addressed the recent controversy over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ remark against him and said that the Congress has abused him “91 times”.

READ | 'Not just for winning, this election will make Karnataka no. 1': PM Modi in Bidar; Follow LIVE updates

"Congress has started abusing me again. Someone has made a list of the names that they have called me. Every time Congress abuses me, they gets demolished. Congress has abused me 91 times...Let Congress abuse me, I will keep on working for the people of Karnataka," he said.

“I received Bidar's blessing earlier also. This election is not just for winning, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country. The state can only develop when its all parts are developed. This election will decide the role of the state and to make it number 1, double engine government is very important," he added.

He also harped on the importance of a “double engine” government and said, “Foreign investment has increased thrice in the state under the BJP regime compared to the Congress regime. There is double development with double speed in the state. Karnataka is ready for the BJP government again. Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka. Farmers of the state have received no benefits under the Congress government.”

READ | Roads to avoid ahead of PM Modi's rally in Bengaluru today

He also said the Congress has stalled development in the state. “Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress slowed the pace of houses here. But BJP gave ownership of houses to women here. Congress only did appeasement politics. Karnataka has suffered under the Congress govt. Congress only cares about seats and not about the people of the state. Congress has stalled development in the state,” he stated.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Vijaypura and Belagavi's Kudachi, and then arrive in state capital Bengaluru for a roadshow later today. Bengaluru traffic police issued a traffic advisory in this regard to avoid congestions and ensure safety of the PM.

(With inputs from ANI)