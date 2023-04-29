Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Updates: PM Modi holds roadshow in Bengaluru, Karnataka
Karnataka is seeing several campaigns and rallies from both the BJP and Congress ahead of its upcoming elections.
Karnataka Election 2023 Updates: Leaders from both the BJP and the Congress furthered attacks on one another ahead of the fast approaching assembly elections in the southern state. Fresh controversies erupted after BJP leader BR Patil Yatnal on Friday called former Congress president Sonia Gandhi a "vishkanya" (venomous maiden).
This came after a row over Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, the poll-bound state is seeing several campaigns, rallies and roadshows held by prominent ministers including defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PM Modi also held a roadshow in Bengaluru today. Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 29, 2023 07:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd, people shower flower petals on him as he holds a roadshow in Bengaluru.
PM Modi's roadshow progresses in Bengaluru. Crowd showers flower petals on him.
-
Apr 29, 2023 06:50 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds road show in Mangaluru
Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a roadshow in Mangaluru at the moment.
-
Apr 29, 2023 06:31 PM IST
PM Modi holds roadshow in Karnataka's Bengaluru
PM Modi held a roadshow in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru today.
-
Apr 29, 2023 06:02 PM IST
BJP Chief JP Nadda conducts roadshow in Karnataka
Speaking at a roadshow in Karanataka, Nadda hailed PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme.
-
Apr 29, 2023 05:43 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a roadshow in Ballari
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a roadshow in Karnataka's Ballari as part of the campaigning for the upcoming elections in the state.
-
Apr 29, 2023 05:25 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses public in Karnataka's Byndoor
"BJP scrapped the 4% Muslim reservation. That reservation was not as per Constitution. Our Constitution does not permit reservation on the basis of religion. Congess says that once their reverse gear Govt comes, they will bring back the Muslim reservation once again. Do you want that?" says HM Amit Shah in Byndoor.
-
Apr 29, 2023 05:04 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Byndoor
Union home minister Amit Shah is holding a rally in Karnataka's Byndoor. The minister is in the state ahead of the general elections.
-
Apr 29, 2023 04:08 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds rally in Karnataka's Mandya, says Congress sheltered PFI
“Congress did the work of giving shelter to PFI. We had said that their (PFI) is an anti-national activity and when we come, we will ban PFI and we have banned it. BJP does what it speaks, that means there is no difference between our words and actions,” said Singh.
-
Apr 29, 2023 02:06 PM IST
'Cong can never work for Dalits,': PM Modi in Vijayapura
During the Vijayapura public meeting, PM Modi said the Congress party can never work for Dalits. “Congress, which did not understand the teachings of Lord Basavanna, always opposed Babasaheb Ambedkar, that Congress can never work for Dalits and backwards and solve their problems,” he said. (ANI)
-
Apr 29, 2023 01:48 PM IST
‘Cong looted the poor, ignored plight of farmers,’: PM Modi in Vijayapura
PM Narendra Modi arrived in Karnataka's Vijayapura area for his second public meeting of the day, where he said, “Congress never worked for the poor and people of Karnataka, they just looted them. Congress diverted the Vikas fund to the middlemen and ignored the plight of the farmers. Women and daughters of the state suffered a lot under the Congress government. But the BJP government empowered them and changed their life by providing several help to them.”
-
Apr 29, 2023 01:11 PM IST
Karnataka reels with 3 separate mega campaigns from the BJP on Saturday
Karnataka is reeling with three separate mega campaigns from the BJP on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda hold simultaneous roadshows.
Amit Shah offered prayers at the Harihareshwara Temple in Karnataka's Davanagere and arrived at Madikeri in Kodagu district for a roadshow.
-
Apr 29, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Kannada film star Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha joins Congress
Karnataka film star Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha Shivarajkumar on Friday joined the Congress, quitting the JD(S). She is the daughter-in-law of Kannada thespian late Dr Rajkumar and daughter of former Chief Minister late S Bangarappa.
She was inducted into the party in the presence of state president D K Shivakumar, AICC spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, and her younger brother Madhu Bangarappa - who is Congress candidate from Soraba, among others.
(PTI)
-
Apr 29, 2023 12:08 PM IST
'Cong has abused me 91 times…': PM Modi addresses meeting in Bidar
PM Modi also addressed the recent controversy over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ remark against him and said that the Congress has abused him 91 times.
"Congress has started abusing me again. Someone has made a list of the names that they have called me. Every time Congress abuses me, they gets demolished. Congress has abused me 91 times...Let Congress abuse me, I will keep on working for the people of Karnataka," he said.
-
Apr 29, 2023 11:59 AM IST
'Cong has stalled development, slowed pace of houses,': PM Modi in Bidar district
PM Modi also said the Congress has stalled development in the state. “Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress slowed the pace of houses here. But BJP gave ownership of houses to women here. Congress only did appeasement politics. Karnataka has suffered under the Congress govt. Congress only cares about seats and not about the people of the state. Congress has stalled development in the state,” he stated.
-
Apr 29, 2023 11:54 AM IST
'Cong has only made fake promises to farmers, people of Karnataka,': PM Modi in Bidar
PM Modi harped on the importance of a “double engine” government in Karnataka and said, “Foreign investment has increased thrice in the state under the BJP regime compared to the Congress regime. There is double development with double speed in the state. Karnataka is ready for the BJP government again."
"Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka. Farmers of the state have received no benefits under the Congress government,” he added.
-
Apr 29, 2023 11:32 AM IST
‘This is an election to make Karnataka no. 1 in the country,’: PM Modi in Humnabad, Bidar
PM Modi was in Karnataka's Bidar to address a public gathering on Saturday morning, when he said, “I received Bidar's blessing earlier also. This election is not just for winning, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country. The state can only develop when its all parts are developed. This election will decide the role of the state and to make it number 1, double engine government is very important.”
He was speaking in the Humnabad area of the district. (ANI)
-
Apr 29, 2023 11:23 AM IST
PM Modi to address public in Bidar district shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Karnataka's Bidar district and will shortly address a public meeting in the Humnabad area. He is set to visit Vijaypura and Kudachi in Belagavi district and then arrive in state capital Bengaluru for a roadshow.
-
Apr 29, 2023 11:02 AM IST
‘Congress will come to power in Karnataka’: Priyank Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son on Saturday exuded confidence in his party and said it will come to power in poll-bound Karnataka. The Chittapur MLA said the aim is to bring back the glory of the state with respect to investments and generating employment opportunities.
"Contractors association, a lot of BJP MLAs and Ministers themselves have evaluated it. This (BJP government in Karnataka) is called a ‘40% commission’ by them and not by the Congress. Religious heads have given performance report card. We will get 150 seats," he said. (PTI)
-
Apr 29, 2023 10:23 AM IST
'BJP's countdown is beginning from Karnataka': Rajasthan CM Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday said, “I think BJP's countdown is beginning from Karnataka. If someone says anything against PM Modi, he himself distorts it and presents it before the people to win elections. Making such comments against Sonia Gandhi - I'll write to the PM and make him aware of the sentiments of State Congress...He should take action...Where is politics heading to?” (ANI)
-
Apr 29, 2023 09:31 AM IST
Amit Shah calls Congress a ‘reverse gear’ government
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended a public rally where he said, “Your vote will decide the fate of Karnataka…. It will decide whether Karnataka will remain under the leadership of PM Modi’s double engine government or Rahul Gandhi’s reverse gear Congress government.”
He also visited the Panchamasali and Kaginele Mutts in Davanagere, Karnataka.
-
Apr 29, 2023 09:01 AM IST
Former Deputy CM G Parameshwara gets injured during campaign: Report
Former Deputy CM and Congress leader, G Parameshwara, suffered an injury to his head while campaigning in Koratagere constituency, news agency ANI reported. The incident occurred when someone in the crowd reportedly pelted stones at him.
The health officer of primary health centre in Akkirampura told reporters that he is out of danger and has been shifted to Sri Siddhartha Medical College at Tumakuru. (ANI)
-
Apr 29, 2023 08:29 AM IST
PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka this weekend for 6 public meetings, 2 roadshows
PM Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka today for a two-day visit. He is expected to address six public meetings and hold two roadshows, including one in Bengaluru.