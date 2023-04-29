Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Updates: PM Modi holds roadshow in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023 Updates: Leaders from both the BJP and the Congress furthered attacks on one another ahead of the fast approaching assembly elections in the southern state. Fresh controversies erupted after BJP leader BR Patil Yatnal on Friday called former Congress president Sonia Gandhi a "vishkanya" (venomous maiden).

This came after a row over Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the poll-bound state is seeing several campaigns, rallies and roadshows held by prominent ministers including defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

PM Modi also held a roadshow in Bengaluru today. Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13. Follow for the latest updates.