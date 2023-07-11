Jain monk murder case: Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj ends ‘fast unto death’ after meeting minister G Parameshwara

Jain monk Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj at the Navagraha Jain Teertha near Karnataka's Hubli on Monday said he will withdraw his “fast unto death” after meeting with the state's home minister G Parameshwara. He had taken on the fast in demand of security for Jains after the gruesome murder of another Jain muni, Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja, who was killed last week. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara offers floral tribute to Jain saint Swami Acharya Kamakumar Nandi near Hubballi on Monday.(PTI)

Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj said that the home minister has agreed to constitute a Jain Development Board, and meet other demands of the Jain community as well. "I have withdrawn my fast at the request of Minister Parameshwara," he told news agency ANI.

The minister assured the monk that the government is working for the interests of the community and that investigation into the matter is underway.

Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja was reportedly murdered due to a money-related dispute, and two accused have been arrested in the matter -- one of them was a devotee of the victim. The murder was uncovered on Saturday, two days after the monk was reported missing by the manager of the ashram where he used to stay. Police recovered the monk's chopped body parts, which were dumped in a defunct borewell by the accused.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP, which is demanding a thorough and impartial probe into the case, formed two fact-finding teams to look into the murder of the Jain monk and a “Yuva Brigade” member.

One team - consisting of 11 members - will be headed by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, while the other will be led by national general secretary C T Ravi, having 10 members, news agency PTI reported. The teams will be visiting Belagavi and Mysuru districts, respectively tomorrow, BJP state general secretary Ashwath Narayan said.

A member of the “Yuva Brigade” was allegedly stabbed to death during a clash between two groups during “Hanuma Jayanti” celebrations in Mysuru, police said on Monday.

