‘Yuva Brigade’ member stabbed to death after 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations in Mysuru district

A 'Yuva Brigade' member was allegedly stabbed to death at T Narasipura in the district following a clash between two groups of youths during 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipur.

According to police sources, there was a clash between two groups of youths during the procession over a petty issue on Saturday.

Following this incident, Nayak was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle on Sunday night.

Hindutva activist Chakravarti Sulibele, who is the chief of the 'Yuva Brigade', which calls itself an organisation that intends to do "something good for the country", alleged that Nayak was brutally murdered by supporters of the Congress.

"Siddaramayya (Siddaramaiah) 2.0 expanding its tentacles. We lost one of our volunteers yesterday just because he was an active organiser of Hanuma Jayanti! He was brutally murdered by the supporters of Congress...Karnataka burning... Another WB soon to be witnessed... #YuvaBrigade," he tweeted.

