Jain monk's murder: VHP slams Karnataka govt; demands 'capital punishment'

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has hit out at the Congress government in Karnataka over the gruesome murder of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi and blamed its “anti-Hindu" policies for the crime. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Secretary General, Milind Parande.(ANI photo)

The Digambar Jain monk was reportedly murdered due to a money-related dispute, and two accused have been arrested in the matter -- one of them was a devotee of the victim. The murder was uncovered on Saturday, two days after the monk was reported missing by the manager of the ashram where he used to stay. Police recovered the monk's chopped body parts, which were dumped in a defunct borewell by the accused.

The VHP on Sunday demanded that those involved in the killing be given capital punishment. VHP general secretary Milind Parande, in a statement, termed the accused as “jihadis”, stating that sadhus and seers are not safe in the state today, whereas “Islamic jihadis and extremists" are “enjoying the liberty of roaming free".

According to the police, the two persons arrested in the case have been identified as Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath, who committed the crime as they were unable to repay a loan of ₹6 lakh, lent by the Jain muni.

“The abduction of venerable Jain Acharya, who taught the lesson of non-violence to the world, and then the chopping of his holy body by Jihadis seems somehow to be the result of the anti-Hindu policies of the Congress-led government in the state,” Parande said.

“Ever since the ministers of the new government in the state have been talking about removing the anti-cow slaughter law and the anti-conversion law, the audacity of the 'dharma-drohi' (anti-religion) and anti-national forces has increased. Due to the anti-Hindu policies of the government, neither the sadhus nor the Bharatiya society is safe in the state today. If anyone is enjoying the liberty of roaming free in the state, they are Islamic Jihadis and extremists,” he added.

Leaders from the opposition BJP also demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

(With PTI inputs)