Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: After Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi to hold rallies in Old Mysuru Region today

As the May 10 assembly election approaches fast in Karnataka, campaigns have intensified, with both Congress and the BJP roping in many union ministers, senior leaders and star campaigners to tour the southern state for rallies and roadshows. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is set to visit Karnataka for campaigning ahead of the crucial May 10 elections.(PTI)

A day after union home minister Amit Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda's roadshows, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is now set to visit parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, called the old Mysore region, which is a Vokkaliga heartland.

She is set to campaign for the party's candidates, hold a roadshow at Mysuru's K R Pete and also be a part of a women’s convention in Chamarajanagar district, a report said. Gandhi will also be addressing a public meeting at Halavarahundi in T. Narsipura.

This comes after Nadda and Amit Shah's roadshows in the region, where the BJP is said to be weak. Both BJP leaders are on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state, where they mounted attacks on opposition parties. Amit Shah hit out at former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, who recently left the BJP, saying that his exit will not be a loss for BJP. He also accused the Congress of doing "appeasement politics", touching on religion-based reservation, terming it “unconstitutional”.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is also one of the BJP's star campaigners, is also expected to visit Karnataka on Wednesday to participate in the party's campaign from Belagavi and Bagalkote districts, news agency ANI reported. Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 last week and has recovered from the disease.

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10 and counting is scheduled for May 13.