Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Here are four poll promises of the Congress in Karnataka

Here are four poll promises of the Congress in Karnataka

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 24, 2023 12:51 PM IST

Congress announced that they will implement the promised schemes soon after forming the government in the southern state.

The Congress party has reiterated their poll promises for Karnataka assembly elections and announced that they will implement the promised schemes soon after forming the government in the southern state. Speaking with the reporters, Congress national president, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We earlier announced our four poll promises and I assure that our party will fulfil them soon after forming the government. There is no doubt about our victory in Karnataka.”

Cong announces their four major poll promises in Karnataka(Mallikarjun Kharge Twitter)
Cong announces their four major poll promises in Karnataka(Mallikarjun Kharge Twitter)

Also Read - "40 pc commission govt will be reduced to 40 seats": Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

What are Congress’ four poll promises in Karnataka?

Gruha Jyoti Yojane

The Congress has announced this promise as their first one in January this year. The party then told, “To help Kannadigas fight the onslaught of price rise and save up for essentials such as food, education for children, and healthcare, the Congress on coming to power would provide 200 units electricity, free of cost, to every household in Karnataka.

Gruha Lakshmi Yojane

In its second poll promise, the party announced, “Under this scheme each housewife in the state is promised Rs. 2,000 per month. if the party is voted to power. The scheme - which would benefit 1.5 crore housewives will be allotted to the head woman of the family.”

Anna Bhagya

The ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme will provide free 10kg rice every month for people below poverty line (BPL) in the state, if the Congress is elected to power.

Yuva Nidhi

To fight unemployment, the grand old party has announced the Yuva Nidhi scheme which will provide Rs. 3000 every month to unemployed youth with graduation degrees for two years. It will also provide Rs. 1500 every month as an allowance to those young people with a diploma and unemployed in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress assembly elections government karnataka unemployment mallikarjun kharge victory poverty line electricity + 7 more
congress assembly elections government karnataka unemployment mallikarjun kharge victory poverty line electricity + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out