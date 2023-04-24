"40 pc commission govt will be reduced to 40 seats": Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the incumbent BJP regime in Karnataka, claiming the "40 per cent commission government" will be reduced to 40 seats in the May 10 Assembly elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Addressing a roadshow in Vijayapura, Rahul said, "The Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats while 40 per cent commission government of the BJP will be reduced to 40 seats."

The Congress leader's taunt was in reference to allegations that the BJP regime sought 40 per cent commission in lieu of awarding government contracts.

Also hitting out at the BJP government at the Centre over the cancellation of his membership of the Lok Sabha, Rahul said if the saffron party thought that truth can only be spoken in Parliament, they are wrong as it could be told anywhere.

Rahul said, " I asked Prime Minister Modi in Parliament to clarify his relations with (Gautam) Adani. I asked him why the money of the whole country was being transferred to Adani. I asked him why the funds of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were being transferred to Adani. After listening to all this, they turned my microphone off and removed me from the Parliament. BJP thinks that the truth can only be said in Parliament. It could be said anywhere.'

Significantly, the Congress leader was stripped off his membership of the Lower House following his conviction in a criminal defamation case with regard to a remark he made using the surname 'Modi'.

Invoking Basavanna on his birth anniversary, Rahul claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the ruling BJP were not in favour of following the beliefs of the 12th-century social reformer.

"Basavanna used to preach that brotherhood should prevail in society. He always mentioned that everyone's voice should be heard. He used to say that while speaking the truth, one should not fear anyone. BJP talks a lot about Basavanna but in reality, they do not follow his ideas and beliefs. Basavanna always said one should help the poor. But the BJP is helping millionaires and billionaires," he said.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.