Cong shields terror backers, says PM Modi during Karnataka poll rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule this week as he is busy touring parts of Karnataka ahead of the crucial May 10 assembly election in the state. He was in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday morning in the Moodabidri area when he attacked the opposition Congress party and alleged it shields “terror backers”. PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday during an election rally in Karnataka's Moodabidri.

“Congress aligns with the 'Anti-nationals' and takes help from Anti-India forces for the polls. They take back cases on the ‘Anti-nationals’ and shield terror backers,” he said. "If there is instability in Karnataka, your fortune will also remain unstable. Congress is the enemy of peace and development in Karnataka. Congress protects the masterminds of terror and promotes appeasement," he added.

"Those who are going to vote for the first time in their life are going to decide the future of Karnataka. My sons and daughters who are going to vote for the first time, if you want to make your career, do the work of your mind, then it will not be possible with the Congress," PM Modi said.

“BJP's resolve is to make Karnataka number one in the country, to strengthen the modern infrastructure in Karnataka, to make Karnataka a manufacturing super power. This is our road map whereas the Congress wants your vote because it wants to reverse the schemes of the BJP and the work done for the development of the people here,” he claimed.

“Congress wants to make Karnataka the number one ATM for its 'Shahi Parivar' (royal family) sitting in Delhi, whereas BJP wants Karnataka to become number one in industrial and agri development, fisheries and port,” he further stated.

The PM also addressed a public meeting in Mulki, where he said, “The whole nation respects the country's defence forces, but Congress insults and abuses our military and soldiers. Congress's entire politics is based on 'divide and rule' policy.”

Karnataka is due to vote next Wednesday and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

