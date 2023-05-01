Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Polls Live Updates: JP Nadda holds roadshow in Bengaluru
Live

Karnataka Assembly Polls Live Updates: JP Nadda holds roadshow in Bengaluru

bengaluru news
Updated on May 01, 2023 05:37 PM IST

The BJP and the opposition Congress have already roped in star campaigners and have been conducting road shows all over Karnataka.

BJP chief JP Nadda hold roadshow in Karnataka
BJP chief JP Nadda hold roadshow in Karnataka(ANI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
OPEN APP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its election manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls. The saffron party has promised three free gas cylinders and 500 ml milk daily for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders. Along with this, Atal Ahaara Kendra will provide food at affordable cost in every ward, the BJP promised in its manifesto.

The BJP and the opposition Congress have already roped in star campaigners and have been conducting road shows all over Karnataka.

Meanwhile, PM Modi left Karnataka on Sunday after a two-day visit to the poll-bound state. He slammed the Congress party and even took a swipe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ comments. PM Modi is also expected to visit Karnataka, once again during the last leg of the election campaign. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 01, 2023 05:34 PM IST

    JP Nadda holds roadshow in Bengaluru

    JP Nadda held a roadshow in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru on Monday.

  • May 01, 2023 05:07 PM IST

    Congress is frustrated, they will lose the election: JP Nadda

    BJP national president JP Nadda slammed Congress MLA Priyank Kharge for his comments on PM Modi. He said, "Congress turned out to be mentally bankrupt and frustrated as they have already lost the election. The people of Karnataka don't approve such things and they will teach the party a lesson. 

    Eariler, Priyank Kharge told that the PM Modi is playing a victim card and the Congress called him a ‘Cry PM’ 

  • May 01, 2023 04:07 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi slams BJP government in Tumakuru

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned PM Modi about the 40% commission allegation against the BJP government in Karnataka. 

    He said, "For the last three years, BJP has only done corruption here. The people of Karnataka call this regime a "40 per cent government", as they take a 40 per cent cut or commission from contractors. The PM was also aware of this. So I would like to ask him why he didn't take any action on it."

  • May 01, 2023 02:54 PM IST

    Home Minister Amit Shah holds a road show in Karnataka's Tipur

    Union home minister Amit Shah held a massive road show at Karnataka's Tipur, ahead of assembly elections in the state. A huge crowd of supporters were seen attending the roadshow at Tipur. 

  • May 01, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    Karnataka polls are not about PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi during his speech at an election campaign in Karnataka. He said, “PM Modi comes to Karnataka and speaks about himself. He doesn't speak about the state leaders and the 40% commission, but makes it all about himself. Let me tell him today that the Karnataka polls are not about PM Modi.” 

  • May 01, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    BJP is going to get 135-140 seats: BS Yediyurappa

    Former Karnataka's CM BS Yediyurappa said that the BJP will get at least 135 to 140 seats in the assembly polls. He said, “It's a brilliant manifesto and we covered all sections of people. For sure, the BJP is going to get 135 to 140 seats and we are going to form the government.” 

  • May 01, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    BJP announces 5kg of free rice and millets in the manifesto

    In the election manifesto, BJP has also announced 5 kg free rice and 5 kg free millets to each person under BPL every month. The party also promised a Chemotherapy and dialysis unit in every taluk of the state. Uniform civil code , a wing to manage religious fundamentalism and implementing NRC are other major poll promises of the ruling BJP in Karnataka. 

  • May 01, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    Three free gas cylinders in the months of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturdhi and Deepavali 

     

    The BJP's manifesto is mainly focused at the welfare schemes and women of Karnataka. The party promised three free gas cylinders in the month of Ugadi, Ganesha Chaturdhi and Deepavali to all people under BPL.  It also announced Atal Ahaara Kendra in every ward, which will provide food at affordable cost. Half a litre free milk to all BPL card holders everyday is also announced. 

  • May 01, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    BJP releases the party manifesto for assembly polls

    BJP national president JP Nadda has released the manifesto for assembly elections in the state. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai called it a ‘people’s manifesto' 

  • May 01, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    Former PM HD Devegowda to campaign in Mangaluru today

    JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will visit Dakshina Kannada district in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday as part of campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections. Gowda will be canvassing voters in Mangaluru North constituency for party candidate Mohiudeen Bava, who recently quit the Congress and joined the JD(S).

  • May 01, 2023 09:47 AM IST

    BJP plans to release vision document for assembly polls

    The Karnataka BJP will be putting out a vision document during the manifesto release event on Monday. The vision document will have the BJP's poll promises and ideas for the state and party's national president JP Nadda will unveil this vision document

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka assembly election assembly elections bjp congress + 3 more

‘Congress scared of Modi’s Tsunami in Karnataka': BJP hits backs at 'CryPMpayCM'

bengaluru news
Published on May 01, 2023 05:00 PM IST

"He is not only a leader of the country but also the world. Hence, the Congress's sole aim to have a go at PM Modi," said Nalin Kumar Kateel.

‘Congress scared Modi’s Tsunami in Karnataka': BJP hits backs at 'CryPMpayCM'
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Rahul Gandhi stops campaign speech after hearing sound of Azaan

bengaluru news
Published on May 01, 2023 04:06 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP governement during the public meeting at Tumkuru.

Rahul Gandhi stops campaign speech after hearing sound of Azaan(Congress Twitter)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘Doesn’t mean you go to public crying...': Cong MLA jabs PM Modi

bengaluru news
Published on May 01, 2023 04:00 PM IST

Priyank Kharge also alleged that the PM cannot withstand criticism against him.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge(ANI)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

What BJP manifesto promised to Bengaluru? Top 10 points

bengaluru news
Updated on May 01, 2023 02:44 PM IST

The BJP announced that the party is committed to improving the standard of living in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, (Twitter/Karnataka Forest Department)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

"If we don't unite...": Kharge takes a dig at BJP in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on May 01, 2023 10:39 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday called upon the people of Karnataka to unite and vote for Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.(PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Assembly Polls Live Updates: JP Nadda holds roadshow in Bengaluru

bengaluru news
Updated on May 01, 2023 05:37 PM IST

The BJP and the opposition Congress have already roped in star campaigners and have been conducting road shows all over Karnataka.

BJP chief JP Nadda hold roadshow in Karnataka(ANI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

BJP to release manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls today. What to expect

bengaluru news
Published on May 01, 2023 08:44 AM IST

The Congress party has already revealed their five major poll promises and all eyes are on BJP’s manifesto now.

The BJP will release the election manifesto on Monday from Bengaluru(Arijit Sen / HT Photo)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

K’taka elections: Key battle between Cong and BJP in RR Nagar constituency

bengaluru news
Updated on May 01, 2023 12:29 AM IST

As such, it is a key constituency to watch in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka where the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Munirathna, who has won three times from the constituency, will be seeking re-election on May 10. He faces tough competition from Congress’s Kusuma H.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, also known as RR Nagar, is one of the largest in Bengaluru, with over 400,000 voters (Agencies)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Maha BJP leaders to campaign in K’taka despite MES appeal

bengaluru news
Updated on May 01, 2023 12:28 AM IST

According to leaders privy to developments, the MES had appealed to the all political partiesnot to assign any leaders for campaigning in Karnataka, as politicians in Maharashtra, mainly those from the southern region, have more influence on Marathas in Karnataka.

The BJP has announced its decision to send its leaders for campaigning in the Maratha belt of Karnataka for the assembly elections. (Agencies)
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

Will raise Anganwadi, ASHA staff’s pay if voted to power in K’taka, says Cong

bengaluru news
Updated on May 01, 2023 12:26 AM IST

“The party would also increase the honorarium of the ASHA workers to ₹8,000 per month and ₹5,000 per month for women working for the mid-day meal programme,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting in Belagavi’s Khanapur on Sunday. (Karnataka Congress Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

CM Yogi listens to 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:18 PM IST

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' is always motivating and promoting positivity.

CM Yogi listens to 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Karnataka
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

BJP betrayed public, trying to divert from real issues: Priyanka Gandhi

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:52 PM IST

"The party is trying to divert the public from the main issues which are unemployment, no development work done etc," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘Let’s go for a run and see…': Ex-CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:39 PM IST

He shared a video of him running along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ last year and tagged PM Narendra Modi.

‘Let’s go for a run?': Ex - CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘I am a snake, but..’: PM Modi responds to Kharge's jab in Karnataka's Kolar

bengaluru news
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:34 PM IST

He said that the grand old party hates him because he is fighting corruption, ever since he was made the prime minister of this country.

‘I am a snake, but..’: PM Modi responds to Kharge's jab in Karnataka's Kolar
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi. Video

bengaluru news
Published on Apr 30, 2023 12:34 PM IST

She was seen explaining the poll promises of Congress and told that the party will fulfil all of them, if voted to power.

Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out