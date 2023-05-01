Karnataka Assembly Polls Live Updates: JP Nadda holds roadshow in Bengaluru
The BJP and the opposition Congress have already roped in star campaigners and have been conducting road shows all over Karnataka.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its election manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls. The saffron party has promised three free gas cylinders and 500 ml milk daily for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders. Along with this, Atal Ahaara Kendra will provide food at affordable cost in every ward, the BJP promised in its manifesto.
Meanwhile, PM Modi left Karnataka on Sunday after a two-day visit to the poll-bound state. He slammed the Congress party and even took a swipe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ comments. PM Modi is also expected to visit Karnataka, once again during the last leg of the election campaign.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 01, 2023 05:34 PM IST
JP Nadda holds roadshow in Bengaluru
JP Nadda held a roadshow in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru on Monday.
-
May 01, 2023 05:07 PM IST
Congress is frustrated, they will lose the election: JP Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda slammed Congress MLA Priyank Kharge for his comments on PM Modi. He said, "Congress turned out to be mentally bankrupt and frustrated as they have already lost the election. The people of Karnataka don't approve such things and they will teach the party a lesson.
Eariler, Priyank Kharge told that the PM Modi is playing a victim card and the Congress called him a ‘Cry PM’
-
May 01, 2023 04:07 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi slams BJP government in Tumakuru
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned PM Modi about the 40% commission allegation against the BJP government in Karnataka.
He said, "For the last three years, BJP has only done corruption here. The people of Karnataka call this regime a "40 per cent government", as they take a 40 per cent cut or commission from contractors. The PM was also aware of this. So I would like to ask him why he didn't take any action on it."
-
May 01, 2023 02:54 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah holds a road show in Karnataka's Tipur
Union home minister Amit Shah held a massive road show at Karnataka's Tipur, ahead of assembly elections in the state. A huge crowd of supporters were seen attending the roadshow at Tipur.
-
May 01, 2023 01:56 PM IST
Karnataka polls are not about PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi during his speech at an election campaign in Karnataka. He said, “PM Modi comes to Karnataka and speaks about himself. He doesn't speak about the state leaders and the 40% commission, but makes it all about himself. Let me tell him today that the Karnataka polls are not about PM Modi.”
-
May 01, 2023 01:04 PM IST
BJP is going to get 135-140 seats: BS Yediyurappa
Former Karnataka's CM BS Yediyurappa said that the BJP will get at least 135 to 140 seats in the assembly polls. He said, “It's a brilliant manifesto and we covered all sections of people. For sure, the BJP is going to get 135 to 140 seats and we are going to form the government.”
-
May 01, 2023 11:23 AM IST
BJP announces 5kg of free rice and millets in the manifesto
In the election manifesto, BJP has also announced 5 kg free rice and 5 kg free millets to each person under BPL every month. The party also promised a Chemotherapy and dialysis unit in every taluk of the state. Uniform civil code , a wing to manage religious fundamentalism and implementing NRC are other major poll promises of the ruling BJP in Karnataka.
-
May 01, 2023 11:17 AM IST
Three free gas cylinders in the months of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturdhi and Deepavali
The BJP's manifesto is mainly focused at the welfare schemes and women of Karnataka. The party promised three free gas cylinders in the month of Ugadi, Ganesha Chaturdhi and Deepavali to all people under BPL. It also announced Atal Ahaara Kendra in every ward, which will provide food at affordable cost. Half a litre free milk to all BPL card holders everyday is also announced.
-
May 01, 2023 11:05 AM IST
BJP releases the party manifesto for assembly polls
BJP national president JP Nadda has released the manifesto for assembly elections in the state. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai called it a ‘people’s manifesto'
-
May 01, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Former PM HD Devegowda to campaign in Mangaluru today
JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will visit Dakshina Kannada district in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday as part of campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections. Gowda will be canvassing voters in Mangaluru North constituency for party candidate Mohiudeen Bava, who recently quit the Congress and joined the JD(S).
-
May 01, 2023 09:47 AM IST
BJP plans to release vision document for assembly polls
The Karnataka BJP will be putting out a vision document during the manifesto release event on Monday. The vision document will have the BJP's poll promises and ideas for the state and party's national president JP Nadda will unveil this vision document