Karnataka Assembly Polls Live Updates: JP Nadda holds roadshow in Bengaluru

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its election manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls. The saffron party has promised three free gas cylinders and 500 ml milk daily for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders. Along with this, Atal Ahaara Kendra will provide food at affordable cost in every ward, the BJP promised in its manifesto.

The BJP and the opposition Congress have already roped in star campaigners and have been conducting road shows all over Karnataka.

Meanwhile, PM Modi left Karnataka on Sunday after a two-day visit to the poll-bound state. He slammed the Congress party and even took a swipe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ comments. PM Modi is also expected to visit Karnataka, once again during the last leg of the election campaign.