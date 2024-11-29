Karnataka cabinet orders reopening of corruption and money laundering cases against BS Yediyurappa and Family

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to reopen corruption and money laundering cases against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and other family members, PTI reported. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)

It decided to recommend to the Governor to revisit his decision of dismissing the plea to prosecute S Yediyurappa in a corruption case. There are allegations of corruption of Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, who is the BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA, and other relatives in the said case.

What is the case about?

The matter pertains to the alleged corruption, cheating and money laundering in awarding contract related to the Bangalore Development Authority’s residential complex project in Bidarahalli in Bengaluru, according to the cabinet note issued by the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil.

“It has been alleged that Accused No. 7 demanded a bribe of Rs. 12 crores (on behalf of Accused No. 1 - Sri B.S. Yediyurappa) from Accused No. 5 (Ramalingam builder),” a cabinet note said.

“A bribe of Rs. 12 crores was paid by Accused No. 5 (Builder Ramalingam group) to Accused No. 8- K. Ravi, which money (cash) was lifted by Accused No. 7 GC Prakash from Accused No. 8- K. Ravi, in order it to be delivered to Accused No. 2 Sri BY Vijayendra,” the note added. “This aspect of Rs. 12 crore bribe exchanging hands is also part of the conversation (audio recording) between Accused No. 2 and a private Kannada news channel,” the note added.

'Covid-19 scam'

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao receently said Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission of Inquiry that investigated alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the Covid-19 has recommended prosecution of then BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu.

It is clear that there was a "loot" in the purchase of equipment and medicines during Covid-19, he said.

The report proves the Congress' allegation that the "then government made money over the dead bodies, misusing the situation", the minister added.