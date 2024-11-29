Karnataka man attacks nurse inside hospital for rejecting marriage proposal, caught on CCTV

A shocking incident from a private hospital in Karnataka's Belagavi has surfaced, with CCTV footage showing a nurse being brutally attacked by a man. The footage, which went viral on social media on Thursday, captured the incident that occurred on October 30. the man who has been identified as Prakash Jadhav (HT File).

According to a PTI report, the attacker, identified as Prakash Jadhav, was seen entering the hospital with a machete concealed in his bag. At the reception counter, he suddenly grabbed the nurse and attacked her with the weapon. According to police reports, the attack stemmed from the nurse repeatedly rejecting Jadhav’s romantic and marriage proposals.

Jadhav, a neighbor of the nurse, had allegedly been harassing her for some time, pressuring her to marry him. After facing multiple rejections, he approached her father with a proposal, which was also turned down. The father reportedly warned Jadhav to stay away from his daughter. The stress caused by the harassment is said to have severely affected her father’s health, ultimately leading to his death.

The nurse received treatment for her injuries at the same hospital. Police have arrested Jadhav and registered a case against him.

"The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway," a senior officer stated.

This incident has sparked outrage on social media, raising concerns about women’s safety and the rising instances of harassment and violence.

Doctor stabbed 7 times by patient's son

Recently, a government doctor was stabbed seven times with a knife by a patient's son at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Chennai, police said. The doctor, Dr Balaji Jaganathan, is currently receiving treatment in the ICU to recover from the assault, with injuries to his neck, ear, forehead, back and stomach.

The police have arrested the accused, Vignesh, a Chennai resident whose mother was admitted to the hospital. He reportedly attacked Dr Balaji because he was angry that his mother was not receiving proper treatment at the hospital, where she had previously undergone chemotherapy.

(Also Read: Chennai man calmly walks away after stabbing doctor, wipes knife; caught on camera)