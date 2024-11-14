Chennai man calmly walks away after stabbing doctor, wipes knife; caught on camera

A viral video emerged on Wednesday showing Vignesh, the man who attacked well-known oncologist Dr Balaji Jagannathan, discarding the knife used in the stabbing. A video went viral showing the accused Vignesh walking away from the crime in the case of a Chennai doctor being assaulted(Dr Abhinaba Pal/X)

Dr Balaji Jagannathan was allegedly stabbed seven times by Vignesh at the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Guindy, Chennai. Vignesh’s mother had previously been treated by the doctor.

In the footage, the man in a white shirt is seen discreetly retrieving a knife after the crime, wiping it clean and then concealing it to his right. He then proceeds to walk calmly and get rid of the weapon.

In the video, voices in the background repeatedly exclaim, "He cut him," as security personnel point at Vignesh, attempting to approach him. People can also be heard shouting, “Catch him.”

Vignesh tried to escape but was apprehended and later arrested by the police. He was presented before the Saidapet Court Magistrate and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

The footage captures Vignesh arguing with security, with guards restraining him as onlookers react angrily. When a bystander begins to hit him, a woman steps in to stop the assault.

Vignesh was eventually handed over to the police.

Vignesh allegedly suspected the doctor of prescribing the wrong medication to his mother, leading to the attack. Dr Jagannath, who sustained seven stab wounds, is undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable.

An emergency medicine anesthesiologist, told news agency PTI: “He (Vignesh) closed the OP room (from inside) and stabbed the doctor in his neck, behind his ear, chest, forehead, on his back, head and stomach. There was huge blood loss. He is a heart patient and has undergone surgery for his heart ailment.”

Chief minister MK Stalin has promised that such incidents would not take place again and has directed a probe to be launched into the case. He also spoke over the phone to the oncologist and wished him a speedy recovery.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the government for creating an insecure environment where government doctors were not safe from such attacks.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also condemned the action and asked for proactive measures to ensure the safety of doctors in the country.