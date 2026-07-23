After letter to Modi, Anna Hazare holds silent protest to back students

A day after urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in dialogue with the protesting students, social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday observed a two-hour silent protest (maun andolan) in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar in support of the demonstrations in New Delhi. Anna Hazare held the protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar. (Screengrab/X/PTI)

"Anna began his protest at 11 am and ended it at 1 pm," the social activist's aide Datta Awari told news agency PTI.

Hazare held the protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar before leaving for his village, Ralegan Siddhi, located in the same district. Follow CJP protest LIVE updates

Hazare's letter to PM Modi The social activist on Wednesday wrote to PM Modi, urging the government to listen to the protesting students. Without naming education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Hazare said a minister's resignation would not weaken the government but would send a strong message to other ministers about accountability.

"If accountability is fixed and the resignation of a minister is taken, the government will not lose power. Rather, it will send a clear message to other ministers that if they do not discharge the responsibilities of their departments properly, they too will have to relinquish their posts. This will make the functioning of the government more accountable and effective," he wrote, according to PTI.

Referring to the alleged police action against protesters, Hazare said "the news of... violence and police action... is extremely painful", adding that the resentment of the protesters should not be viewed "as a law and order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society".

He urged the government to "listen to (the protesters) patiently, create an atmosphere of trust, and find solutions through positive dialogue".

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hazare said, "The Prime Minister is the supreme leader. It's important to send the people's questions to him, so I sent it," ANI reported.