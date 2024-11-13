Chennai hospital stabbing: IMA demands ‘overhaul of security atmosphere’

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday condemned the brutal attack on a doctor by a patient in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The body demanded from governments "a strong legislation, exemplary punishments and proactive safety measures" to protect doctors. Dr Balaji Jaganathan is currently receiving treatment in the ICU to recover from his injuries(Divya Chandrababu/X)

"No amount of superficial damage control exercises by governments is going to make doctors work without fear in this country," it said in a letter.

"Strong deterrent legislation, exemplary punishments and proactive safety measures are required now and here. All governments have been put on notice of this heinous crime. The medical profession of the country is deeply disturbed and is sceptical of the remedial measures for this ever-recurring violence," it added.

"Only a comprehensive overhaul of the security atmosphere in the hospitals could restore the confidence of doctors. The nation owes this to its doctors," the letter added.

Chennai doctor stabbed 7 times by a patient

The IMA's statement came after a government doctor was stabbed seven times with a knife by a patient's son at the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.

The doctor, Dr Balaji Jaganathan, is currently receiving treatment in the ICU to recover from the assault, with injuries to his neck, ear, forehead, back and stomach.

Accused arrested

The police have arrested Vignesh, a resident of Chennai, who attacked Dr Balaji. He was miffed because his mother was allegedly not receiving proper treatment at the hospital.

The incident occurred while Dr Balaji was working in the cancer ward of the government hospital. Following the attack, Vignesh attempted to flee but was apprehended and handed over to the police.

CM MK Stalin Responds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin responded to the shocking incident by directing the relevant officials to conduct a detailed inquiry.

“The selfless work of our government doctors in providing appropriate treatment to patients at government hospitals is immeasurable. We must ensure their safety. The government will take all measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he stated in a post on X.