Chennai: Government doctor stabbed 7 times by patient's son at Kalaignar Centenary hospital

A government doctor was stabbed seven times with a knife by a patient's son at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, police said. The doctor, Dr Balaji Jaganathan, is currently receiving treatment in the ICU to recover from the assault, with injuries to his neck, ear, forehead, back and stomach. Dr Balaji Jaganathan is currently receiving treatment in the ICU to recover from his injuries(Divya Chandrababu/X)

The police have arrested the accused, Vignesh, a Chennai resident whose mother was admitted to the hospital. He reportedly attacked Dr Balaji because he was angry that his mother was not receiving proper treatment at the hospital, where she had previously undergone chemotherapy.

The incident occurred while Dr Balaji was working in the cancer ward of the government hospital. Vignesh attempted to flee after the attack but was caught and handed over to the police.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin responded to the shocking situation and said that he had directed the relevant officials to carry out a detailed enquiry into the incident.

“The selfless work of our government doctors in providing appropriate treatment to patients at government hospitals is immeasurable. It is our duty to ensure their safety. The government will take all measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he added in a post on X.

State health minister Ma Subramanian also promised prompt action in the matter.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the attack in a post on X and stated that the incident showed the “insecure situation of doctors in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu.”

"Doctors treat all patients in a non-discriminatory manner, they may feel pain that the patient's relatives are struggling with the disease, but the situation is such that it attacks the doctors. It's sad that doctors have insecurity... I pray for his full recovery. The Tamil Nadu government should ensure the safety of doctors," she added.