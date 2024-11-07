Menu Explore
Dismay in Kamala Harris’s ancestral village after she loses prez polls

ByDivya Chandrababu
Nov 07, 2024 04:10 AM IST

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris's ancestral village, express pride in her achievements despite her loss, hoping for US-India friendly relations.

Chennai There was dismay on Wednesday among the residents of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu, the ancestral village of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to her Republican rival Donald Trump.

A Kamala Harris banner was put up in Thulasendrapuram village, Tamil Nadu before the polls. (HT)
A Kamala Harris banner was put up in Thulasendrapuram village, Tamil Nadu before the polls. (HT)

“She championed women’s rights. Her victory would have made her a role model for women in high office,” said S Arulmozhi, a DMK councillor.

The village in Painganadu, Tiruvarur district, had conducted special prayers at the Dharmasastha temple on November 5. “We had planned elaborate celebrations,” said J Sudhakar, a resident. “The plans included bursting crackers, distributing sweets, putting up banners across the village, conducting another special prayer and organising a community feast.”

Also Read | Trump’s win sparks celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, ancestral home of next second lady

Despite the loss, villagers said they were proud of Harris’s achievements. “Our village is proud of her role in US politics. We wish Trump well and hope he works for global good,” Sudhakar said.

The village first gained prominence when Joe Biden chose Harris as his running mate in 2020, making her the first African-American woman and person of Indian origin nominated to national office.

“We just want the American President to maintain friendly relations with India and promote peace,” said M Krishnamurthi, a retired bank employee.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
