Dismay in Kamala Harris’s ancestral village after she loses prez polls

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris's ancestral village, express pride in her achievements despite her loss, hoping for US-India friendly relations.
Chennai There was dismay on Wednesday among the residents of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu, the ancestral village of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to her Republican rival Donald Trump.
“She championed women’s rights. Her victory would have made her a role model for women in high office,” said S Arulmozhi, a DMK councillor.
The village in Painganadu, Tiruvarur district, had conducted special prayers at the Dharmasastha temple on November 5. “We had planned elaborate celebrations,” said J Sudhakar, a resident. “The plans included bursting crackers, distributing sweets, putting up banners across the village, conducting another special prayer and organising a community feast.”