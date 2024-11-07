Trump’s win sparks celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, ancestral home of next second lady

Hyderabad: As Donald Trump scripted a historic comeback to become the 47th US President, celebrations erupted in Andhra Pradesh’s Vadluru village - the ancestral home of Vice President-elect JD Vance’s wife Usha Chilukuri Vance, who will become the first Indian-origin Second Lady. Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of JD Vance, centre left, Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio and Republican vice-presidential nominee, centre right, during an election night event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

Villagers in West Godavari burst crackers and distributed sweets after the Republican victory was confirmed. “A Telugu girl now has official entry to the White House,” said a Vadluru resident who spoke to local media.

The Chilukuris hail from Vadluru and Chilakaluripeta in Krishna district, known for their tradition of Veda Avadhanis - scholars of Vedic literature and chanting. Many family members have held positions at prestigious institutions including Andhra University and IIT Madras.

“I am happy for my niece but I have nothing more to say,” Dr Sharada Jandhyala, Usha’s paternal aunt in Chennai, told HT.

A resident from Vadluru who spoke to a vernacular television channel said: “While we would be happy even if Kamala Harris won because she is of Indian origin as well, we are especially thrilled because a Telugu girl has an official entry to the White House now”.

Usha’s father and his two brothers went to the US to pursue higher studies and have been there since. “Before that, we were in Chennai as little children, we have stayed here all along” Dr Sharada, told HT earlier. Hard work, intelligence, and grit are Usha’s characteristic credentials that she is known for in her family as much as her being a top legal professional.

Usha’s parents migrated to San Diego in 1980, where she and her younger sister Shreya were born. Her father visited Vadluru about three years ago.

“Usha is not just highly educated and independent, but also proud of her Indian heritage,” said Vijaya Oosuri of the Indo-American Association and Bay Area Telugu Association. “Her Telugu identity holds special significance for us.”

The news sparked celebrations across Telugu associations worldwide, with congratulatory messages flooding social media platforms.

Villagers expressed hope that the “America Ammayi” (American girl) would visit her ancestral village. Usha’s younger sister Shreya works as a mechanical engineer at a semiconductor firm in San Diego.