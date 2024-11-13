Govt issues coaching guidelines, bars them from using deceptive claims | Details

The Centre on Wednesday unveiled new guidelines to curb misleading advertisements by coaching institutes. As per the new guidelines, the coaching centres are prohibited from using deceptive claims such as 100 per cent selection rates or guaranteed job security. As per the new guidelines, the coaching centres are explicitly prohibited from using deceptive claims.(HT PHOTO)

Drafted by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), the new endorsement regulations came in response to a reported surge in complaints received via the National Consumer Helpline about the false claims made by coaching institutes.

"We have seen coaching centres deliberately concealing information from prospective students. Therefore, we have come out with the guidelines to guide people involved in the coaching industry," Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told reporters.

Ever since the guidelines have been issued, the authority has already issued 54 notices and enforced penalties totalling approximately ₹54.60 lakh to combat this issue.

The official further emphasised that the new guidelines are not meant to target coaching centres but aim to ensure that advertisement quality aligns with consumer rights and that aspirants can make informed decisions.

What are the new guidelines for coaching centres?

Under these new directives, coaching centres are strictly prohibited from making misleading information regarding the following:

Courses offered

Duration of the courses

Faculty qualifications

Fee structures

Refund Policies

Selection rates

Job guarantees.

The guidelines also define 'coaching' broadly to encompass academic support, education, guidance, study programs, and tuition, while expressly excluding counselling, sports, and creative activities.

Coachings can't use images of successful candidates without consent

Notably, under the new guidelines, all the coaching institutes are also barred from using names, images, or endorsements from successful candidates without obtaining written consent post-selection.

The guidelines also state that the coaching must prominently display disclaimers and provide essential information about their courses.

Khare pointed out that many UPSC candidates successfully navigate the prelims and mains independently, often seeking only interview preparation from coaching centres. She urged prospective students to verify the actual courses undertaken by those candidates who achieved success.

These measures complement existing laws, and any violations will incur penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, Khare affirmed.