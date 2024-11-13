Man stabs doctor in Chennai hospital alleging poor treatment for mother: Police

A doctor was stabbed inside a government hospital in Chennai on Wednesday by a man who was angry over his mother allegedly developing complications during treatment, police said. The suspect was caught by the hospital staff and handed over to the police. (Representational image)

The victim, Dr Balaji Jaganathan, practising in the oncology department of the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Guindy, suffered critical injuries to his neck and chest and is in the ICU, said the hospital authority.

The suspect was caught by the hospital staff and handed over to the police.

Preliminary enquiries reveal that the suspect was accompanied by three friends to the hospital and went into the doctor’s room under the pretext of meeting him as an outpatient. A police officer aware of the developments said the accused took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin expressed shock over the crime. “The family member of the patient has been arrested immediately,” Stalin posted on X. “I have ordered for Dr Balaji to be given all the necessary treatment and for a detailed inquiry into the incident. The selfless work of our government doctors is immeasurable and it is our duty to ensure their safety. The government will take all measure to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

The incident happened even as the Supreme Court has set up a task force to recommend measures to improve safety of doctors following the rape and murder of a resident woman doctor in RG Kar hospital in Kolkata. Doctors across the country had gone on strike seeking better security for them while on work.