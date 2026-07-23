'Roots and Wings': Ashok Jhunjhunwala's life chronicled in biography
At the event, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that the book will plant ideas and seeds for budding entrepreneurs.
The life of Dr Ashok Jhunjhunwala, the chairman of ITEL foundation and who spent over four decades at IIT Madras as a professor, has been chronicled in a biography named 'Roots and Wings - Building India's Dee Tech Ecosystem'.
The book is authored by Saloni Malhotra, founder of Desicrew Solutions, and was launched on Tuesday, July 21, at an event in Delhi.
During her address, Malhotra recalled her days with Dr Jhunjhunwala and said that when Javed Akhtar visited ITEL Foundation, a not-for-profit incubation and innovation centre in Chennai, he said, "When I see the work here, I see a hope for the future"
Among the dignitaries present at the event was commerce minister Piyush Goyal, who also delivered a special address and talked about how time and again he has looked to Dr Jhunjhunwala wala for guidance and support.
He said, "The way each one of you, in your chosen work, is contributing to India's evolution and in our journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. I think collectively, what each one of us is doing in our work can be found in some measure through the life and times of Professor Jhunjhunwala."
He then recalled that Dr Jhunjhunwala comes from Kolkata and discussed how his life might have turned out differently if the city's circumstances had been different.
"But sadly, over the last 40-50 years, we've seen the decay of West Bengal, due to which so many people had to leave that state and find other areas to work in, other states to live in, and you can experience that. I have found that whenever I went to West Bengal for any of my official duties, in the last few years, the level of poverty, the level of deprivation, the level of almost inhuman life that many of the poor people there were destined to live, was very hurtful," Goyal said.
"We were seeing a situation where people like Dr Jhunjhunwala had no hope in Kolkata. But Kolkata's loss is India's gain," he said.
Dr Jhunjhunwala spoke about the importance of technology and said that it always advances.
"New things come. Every decade, something new will come. Unless we empower ourselves and are in control over our technology, we will be pushed around the way we have been done by the United States over the last two years," he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More