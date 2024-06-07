 Karnataka: Congress' DK Shivakumar calls BJP defamation case 'bogus' | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka: Congress' DK Shivakumar calls BJP defamation case 'bogus'

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 07, 2024 10:20 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru earlier in the day to appear before a special court in the city in connection with the case.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called the defamation suit filed by the Karnataka BJP unit against him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 'bogus case'.

Speaking to ANI on Friday on the case, Shivakumar said, "BJP has filed a false, bogus case against me, CM Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi and summons have been issued. In order to respect the court, Rahul Gandhi will attend the court today."

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru earlier in the day to appear before a special court in the city in connection with the case.

Gandhi was received by Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Bengaluru airport.

The BJP in the complaint had alleged that the advertisements in local newspapers and 'false campaigning' by Congress ahead of the 2023 state assembly elections damaged BJP's image. The case was registered against against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, the court granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar who appeared before it on June 1.

"I appeared before the judge as legal guardian instructed by the court. I got the bail. A private complaint was filed against me, KPCC president and Rahul Gandhi too. Rahul Gandhi will also appear in the court," Siddaramaiah told ANI after getting bail in the case on June 1.

In the May 2023 state assembly elections, the Congress party registered a landslide victory securing 135 seats to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP. The BJP got 66 seats and the Janata Dal -Secular got 19 seats. (ANI)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka: Congress' DK Shivakumar calls BJP defamation case 'bogus'
