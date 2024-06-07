 Uttarakhand trekking survivors return to Bengaluru after traumatic week | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Uttarakhand trekking survivors return to Bengaluru after traumatic week

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2024 09:35 AM IST

Nine out of 22 trekkers from Bengaluru died due to adverse weather conditions at a trek in the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand.

After a heart-wrenching tragedy during the trek at Uttarakhand, thirteen survivors returned to Bengaluru on Thursday night and met their family members. Nine out of 22 trekkers from Bengaluru died due to adverse weather conditions at a trek in the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand trekking survivors return to Bengaluru after traumatic week((Picture for representation) )
Uttarakhand trekking survivors return to Bengaluru after traumatic week((Picture for representation) )

Karnataka revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who was coordinating with the rescue operations, also returned to Bengaluru. The 13 people are still in shock after losing nine of their friends and seeing near-death experiences at high altitude.

Nine Bengaluru trekkers dead in Uttarakhand due to adverse climate, 13 rescued

However, a few dead bodies are yet to return to Bengaluru. The state government initially planned to airlift dead bodies using a chartered flight, but that did not happen. So the bodies are being transported to Delhi airport by road, and they are likely to arrive today.

In an X post, Krishna Byre Gowda said, “Bodies will be transported from Delhi by flights starting at 5.30 am. We will post the schedule of flights with the respective bodies as soon as possible. Government officials will receive bodies in Bengaluru. Transportation is arranged from the Airport to the houses of deceased persons. Commissioner of Disaster Management Sri Shivanand IAS (9449839844), with a team of officers, will be at the Airport and coordinate.”

On May 27, a team of 22 members went on a 35-km long trek from Uttarkashi, and a trekking company called Himalayan View Trekking Agency took them. While on their way back to the base camp, the weather conditions at high altitude turned ugly, and they were trapped on the mountain. 18 trekkers were from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, and they went with three local guides.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Uttarakhand trekking survivors return to Bengaluru after traumatic week
