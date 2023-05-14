Home / India News / Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Cong MLAs meet Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, ahead of CLP meeting
Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Cong MLAs meet Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, ahead of CLP meeting

Updated on May 14, 2023 12:52 PM IST

As Congress managed to cross the magic figure on Saturday result, it is all set to form the government in Karnataka. 

Siddaramaiah.
Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
The Congress party has won the Karnataka elections with a comfortable majority and all eyes are now the chief ministerial candidate of the grand old party. The party's Karnataka head DK Shivakumar announced that the party will hold legislature meeting on Sunday evening and he has already directed all the winners to reach Bengaluru. 

Meanwhile, by end of the results day, the Congress got 135 seats and the Bhartiya Janata Party only won at 66 seats out of 224 constituencies. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal(Secular) only managed to get 19 seats. The results have washed off the hung speculations and the state saw a decisive mandate after 2013. 

On Saturday night, a high drama was observed at Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency over the counting of final votes. After recounting, BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy was declared winner in Jayanagar constituency, defeating Congress rival Sowmya Reddy by narrowest margin of 16 votes. BJP got 15 seats out of 28 in Bengaluru and the Congress only got 13. 

  • May 14, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    BJP to hold a meeting with elected MLAs in Karnataka

    The BJP which lost the power in Karnataka will hold a meeting with all elected MLAs in the state. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai told ANI, “We had an informal meeting the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. We will soon call for a meeting with our elected MLAs and also the people who contested. We will discuss where we went wrong and how to perform in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

  • May 14, 2023 12:40 PM IST

    ‘Not a political meeting,’ Priyank Kharge about Siddaramaiah meeting Mallikarjun Kharge

    Congress leader Priyank Kharge has clarified abput the meeting between Siddaramaiah and ,allikarjun Kharge, before the crucial CLP meet. He said that it is just a courtesy meet and no politics have been discussed. Jr. Kharge also told that the CM candidate will only be decided in the CLP meeting in the evening. 

  • May 14, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Mallikarjun Kharge leaves from his residence in Bengaluru

    Ahead of the important legislature meeting in Karnataka, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge left his residence in Bengaluru. He earlier met former CM Siddaramaiah who is aiming to be new CM of Karnataka. 

  • May 14, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    Our allegations on Bommai governement were right: Sachin Pilot

    Congress leader Sachin Pilot congratulated the Karnataka unit for a massive win and told that the party spoke against the right issues. He said, “The Congress raised issues that matter and our allegations against former CM Basavaraj Bommai turned out to be true. That is why Karnataka people selected us.” 

  • May 14, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    DK Shivakumar visits Nonavinakere Kadasiddeshwara Mutt

    Congress state president DK Shivakumar visited Kadasiddeshwara Mutt in Karnataka's Nonavinakere on Sunday morning along with his family. He took the blessings of Vrishabha Deshikendra Seer and he will head straight to Bengaluru for the crucial CLP meeting in the evening. 

  • May 14, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    Congress MLAs meet Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru

    A few Congress MLAs who won the election have met senior leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. MLAs like Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rizwan Arshad, Puttaranga Shetty C and Satish Jarkiholi were seen meeting the senior Congress leader, hours before the CLP meeting in Karnataka's capital. 

  • May 14, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    Siddaramaiah reaches Kharge's residence in Bengaluru

    Senior Congress leader and CM aspirant Siddaramaiah has reached the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday morning, ahead of the crucial legislature meeting in the evening. He is set to hold talks with the Congress national chief, before heading to the CLP meet. 

  • May 14, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    There other people in the CM race too: Cong's Ramalinga Reddy

    Congress MLA from Bengaluru's BTM layout, Ramalinga Reddy said that there are leaders other than DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah who want to the next CM of Karnataka. He told ANI, “Leaders like Parameshwara and MB Patil are also CM aspirants in Karnataka. But only high command will decide who is going to be the CM. I will be one of the cabinet ministers.” 

  • May 14, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    DK Shivakumar to meet his spiritual guru

    Congress state boss DK Shivakumar told that he will be meeting his spiritual guru, Ajjayya at Karnataka's Nonavinakere, before heading to the CLP meeting in the evening. DK Shivakumar is in the CM race along with former CM Siddaramaiah. 

  • May 14, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    Defeat cannot demoralize us: BJP's Tejasvi Surya

    BJP south MP Tejasvi Surya told that the Karnataka defeat cannot demoralize the party cadre. He tweeted, “We humbly accept Karnataka's mandate. As a responsible national party, introspection & course correction will be carried out. One defeat does not demoralise BJP.” 

    Tejasvi also told that he will draw and inspiration from the BJP workers in Kerala and West Bengaluru. "Our Karyakartas are working against much difficult odds in Bengal & Kerala, we'll draw inspiration from them & rebuild the party,' he added. 

  • May 14, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    Siddaramaiah supporters put up a poster, calling him ‘the next CM’

    Ahead of crucial CLP meeting, the supporters of Siddaramaiah have put up a poster outside his residence in Bengaluru, calling him ‘the next CM’ of Karnataka. The former CM has already announced that he is in the CM race along with DK Shivakumar and the final decision will be taken by the party. CLP meeting is scheduled at 6.30 pm today in Bengaluru and clarity on the CM face is likely to come after that. 

  • May 14, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    ‘Money power played a crucial role,’ Jagadish Shettar after losing

    Former CM and six time MLA Jagadish Shettar alleged that the BJP used money power to defeat him in Hubballi Dharawad Central. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Money power played an important role in this elections. I won as an MLA for six times and never distributed money to the power. The BJP used all the forces to defeat me.” 

  • May 14, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    Our tribute to late BN Vijayakumar: BJP's Tejasvi Surya after Jayanagar win

    Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that the narrow win of the BJP at Jayanagar is a tribute to BN Vijayakumar, who was a former MLA at Jaynagar. After EC announced the BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy as a final winner after the recounting, Tejasvi tweeted, “We reclaim Jayanagar. Our humble tribute to Sri BN Vijayakumar sir.” 

  • May 14, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    Congress calls for a CLP meet today in Bengaluru

    After a massive win in the assembly election, it is time for the Congress party in Karnataka to decide on its chief ministerial candidate. The party state boss DK Shivakumar has called for a CLP meet at a hotel in Karnataka's capital on Sunday evening. Former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar are popularly in the CM race and party is expected to announce the final decision after the crucial legislature meeting. 

