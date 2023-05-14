Home / India News / Cong's newly elected MLAs authorise Kharge to pick new Karnataka CM

Cong's newly elected MLAs authorise Kharge to pick new Karnataka CM

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
May 14, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Ahead of the CLP meeting, the AICC observers had held a separate meeting with both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah inside the hotel.

The Congress legislative party (CLP) on Sunday passed a single-line resolution, authorising the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the next leader of the legislative party.

“The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new Leader of the Congress Legislature Party”, the one-line resolution read after the CLP meeting.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced that the party observers will take opinion from each MLA tonight and give the report to the AICC president.

“Siddaramaiah, moved the single-line resolution authorising AICC president to appoint a new leader of CLP party and 135 Cong MLAs proceeded to unanimously approve his resolution. It was endorsed by DK Shivakumar also... Cong general secretary KC Venugopal informed Kharge about the resolutions”, Surjewala said.

“Kharge then instructed KC Venugopal that the 3 senior observers must take individual opinions of each legislature and convey them to the high command”, Surjewala added.

Earlier in the day, Kharge had told reporters," CLP meeting will be held today and will hand over the report to the high command after which the high command will take its time to declare the name of the CM".

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the claimants to the CM's post along with Congress observers Sushil Kumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria were also present.

Ahead of the CLP meeting, the AICC observers had held a separate meeting with both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah inside the hotel. The race for the CM's post has heated up with both the contenders enjoying a considerable clout within the party.

Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar and others during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar and others during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Outside the hotel where the meeting is being held, the supporters of both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah raised slogans for their leaders in the run-up to the huddle. Earlier in the day, a poster war had erupted between the supporters with each pushing for their leader to be chosen as the CM.

On Saturday, the Congress registered a decisive victory in Karnataka, removing the BJP from the lone southern state it had governed for the past four years. The grand old party won 135 seats while the saffron party bagged 65.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress
congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out